Writ petition in Bangladesh High Court seeks ban on Indian TV channels citing provocative content

A writ petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court seeking a ban on the broadcast of all Indian TV channels in the country, citing provocative content aired on these channels.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

A writ petition has been filed in the Bangladesh High Court seeking a ban on the broadcast of all Indian TV channels in the country, citing provocative content aired on these channels. The petition was filed by lawyer Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, who confirmed the matter on Monday, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The petition is scheduled to be heard by a High Court bench comprising Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi.

The petition seeks a directive under Section 29 of the Cable Television Network Operation Act 2006 to prohibit the airing of all Indian TV channels. It also requests the issuance of a rule to determine why such a ban should not be enforced in Bangladesh.

Also read: ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das to remain in jail till January 2 as Bangladesh court defers bail hearing

The writ petition seeks a ban on Indian TV channels, including Star Jalsha, Star Plus, Zee Bangla, Republic Bangla, and all other Indian channels. The petition alleges that these channels broadcast provocative news and unregulated content that undermines Bangladeshi culture, contributing to the moral decline of the youth. It also claims that these channels are not following any regulations.

The petition names the secretaries of the Information and Home Ministries, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and other relevant authorities as respondents.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed power after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. India has raised concerns about the increasing attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. Reports of violent incidents targeting the Hindu community have been frequent, even after Yunus took office.

Also read: Chinmoy Krishna Das' advocate battles for life after brutal attack in Bangladesh, viral photo sparks outrage

Tensions escalated further following the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was denied bail and remanded to jail by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court on November 26 in a sedition case. His detention sparked clashes between his supporters and security personnel, resulting in the death of a lawyer.

