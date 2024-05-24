Deadly shootout at cafe in Istanbul claims lives of 3 Israeli tourists, leaves 5 others injured (WATCH)

An altercation in a cafe on Ayazma Street in the Unalan District of Istanbul, Turkey, escalated into a deadly shootout between two groups. Tragically, three individuals lost their lives during the incident, which occurred around 8:10 pm on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Tamer Kazan, Okan Guner, and Veli Hakan Karakaa, according to Turkiye newspaper, and all three are reportedly Israeli citizens.

Several others sustained injuries, with at least five wounded, two of whom are in critical condition. They were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Reports from local media indicate that upon the arrival of some family members of the deceased, they experienced severe emotional distress witnessing the tragic events unfold. Emergency services promptly provided assistance to them within the ambulances stationed at the site.

Videos capturing the aftermath of the shooting depict a crowd gathering at the scene despite police cordons. In response to the escalating situation, riot police units were deployed to the area. As of now, it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

The governor of Istanbul officially confirmed that three individuals lost their lives in the gunfire exchange.

"An argument between groups in a café on Ayazma Street in Ünalan District of Üsküdar District turned into an armed conflict. In the incident, three people died and a total of five people were injured, two of them seriously. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and treated, and the investigation into the incident continues," a statement said.

