    Deadly shootout at cafe in Istanbul claims lives of 3 Israeli tourists, leaves 5 others injured (WATCH)

    Fatal shootout in Istanbul cafe leaves three Israeli citizens reportedly dead with several others injured amid escalating tensions and police deployment.

    Deadly shootout at cafe in Istanbul claims lives of 3 Israeli tourists, leaves 5 others injured (WATCH) snt
    First Published May 24, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    An altercation in a cafe on Ayazma Street in the Unalan District of Istanbul, Turkey, escalated into a deadly shootout between two groups. Tragically, three individuals lost their lives during the incident, which occurred around 8:10 pm on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Tamer Kazan, Okan Guner, and Veli Hakan Karakaa, according to Turkiye newspaper, and all three are reportedly Israeli citizens.

    Several others sustained injuries, with at least five wounded, two of whom are in critical condition. They were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Reports from local media indicate that upon the arrival of some family members of the deceased, they experienced severe emotional distress witnessing the tragic events unfold. Emergency services promptly provided assistance to them within the ambulances stationed at the site.

    Also read: Israel army recovers bodies of three hostages killed in October 7 massacre by Hamas from northern Gaza

    Videos capturing the aftermath of the shooting depict a crowd gathering at the scene despite police cordons. In response to the escalating situation, riot police units were deployed to the area. As of now, it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

    The governor of Istanbul officially confirmed that three individuals lost their lives in the gunfire exchange.

    "An argument between groups in a café on Ayazma Street in Ünalan District of Üsküdar District turned into an armed conflict. In the incident, three people died and a total of five people were injured, two of them seriously. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and treated, and the investigation into the incident continues," a statement said.

