Israel army recovers bodies of three hostages killed in October 7 massacre by Hamas from northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces have successfully retrieved the remains of three additional hostages from the northern Gaza Strip in an overnight operation, as announced by the military. Hanan Yablonka, aged 42, Michel Nisenbaum, aged 59, and Orion Hernandez Radoux, aged 30, were all confirmed deceased on October 7 during the massacre by Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas.

This determination was made based on newly obtained "reliable intelligence" unearthed during the ongoing conflict. Previously, there had been a lack of information regarding their well-being, with hopes that they were still alive.

"Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were murdered during the October 7 Massacre and were abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists. Their bodies were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, and brought back to Israel. We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages back home. May their memory be a blessing," wrote IDF in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hernandez Radoux, a citizen of both Mexico and France, was romantically involved with Shani Louk, one of the four individuals whose bodies were discovered last week. Alongside Yablonka and Louk, Hernández Radoux was attending the Supernova music festival near the Re’im border community when Hamas terrorists launched an attack.

Seeking refuge, they fled to the Mefalsim area, where tragically, they were slain and abducted.

Nisenbaum, a resident of Sderot, met a similar fate near Mefalsim. He had been en route to the Gaza Division’s base near Re’im to retrieve his granddaughter, who had been under the care of his son-in-law, a non-commissioned officer.

The IDF has announced the successful recovery of the bodies of the three hostages in a collaborative operation conducted by the military and Shin Bet. This operation was based on meticulous analysis of recent intelligence. Following identification at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute overnight, the families were informed by military representatives, according to the IDF.

