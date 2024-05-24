Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel army recovers bodies of three hostages killed in October 7 massacre by Hamas from northern Gaza

    Hanan Yablonka, aged 42, Michel Nisenbaum, aged 59, and Orion Hernandez Radoux, aged 30, were all confirmed deceased on October 7 during the massacre by Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas.

    Israel army recovers bodies of three hostages killed in October 7 massacre by Hamas from northern Gaza snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    The Israel Defense Forces have successfully retrieved the remains of three additional hostages from the northern Gaza Strip in an overnight operation, as announced by the military. Hanan Yablonka, aged 42, Michel Nisenbaum, aged 59, and Orion Hernandez Radoux, aged 30, were all confirmed deceased on October 7 during the massacre by Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas.

    This determination was made based on newly obtained "reliable intelligence" unearthed during the ongoing conflict. Previously, there had been a lack of information regarding their well-being, with hopes that they were still alive.

    "Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were murdered during the October 7 Massacre and were abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists. Their bodies were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, and brought back to Israel. We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages back home. May their memory be a blessing," wrote IDF in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    Hernandez Radoux, a citizen of both Mexico and France, was romantically involved with Shani Louk, one of the four individuals whose bodies were discovered last week. Alongside Yablonka and Louk, Hernández Radoux was attending the Supernova music festival near the Re’im border community when Hamas terrorists launched an attack.

    Seeking refuge, they fled to the Mefalsim area, where tragically, they were slain and abducted.

    Nisenbaum, a resident of Sderot, met a similar fate near Mefalsim. He had been en route to the Gaza Division’s base near Re’im to retrieve his granddaughter, who had been under the care of his son-in-law, a non-commissioned officer.

    The IDF has announced the successful recovery of the bodies of the three hostages in a collaborative operation conducted by the military and Shin Bet. This operation was based on meticulous analysis of recent intelligence. Following identification at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute overnight, the families were informed by military representatives, according to the IDF.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How significant are China's military drills around Taiwan and is Beijing planning a war snt

    Explained: How significant are China's military drills around Taiwan and is Beijing planning a war?

    Russia admits Islamic State behind deadly Moscow concert hall attack for first time, alleges Ukrainian military involvement snt

    Russia admits Islamic State behind deadly Moscow attack for first time, alleges Ukrainian military involvement

    Meet Jaya Badiga, an Indian-American woman to become first Andhra-born judge in California court gcw

    'Swagatam, Asato Ma Sadgamaya': 1st Andhra woman to become US judge, Jaya Badiga's speech wins hearts (WATCH)

    Over 100 people estimated dead as massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea village (WATCH) snt

    Over 100 people feared dead as massive landslide hits Kaokalam village in Papua New Guinea (WATCH)

    Vietnam Many killed few injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi watch video gcw

    Vietnam: 14 killed, 6 injured after massive fire breaks out at an apartment in Hanoi

    Recent Stories

    Explained How significant are China's military drills around Taiwan and is Beijing planning a war snt

    Explained: How significant are China's military drills around Taiwan and is Beijing planning a war?

    Nagaland state lottery result May 24, 2024: Winning number HERE RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 24, 2024: Winning number HERE

    Food safety inspectors seize expired food items, catch several violations at Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad vkp

    Food safety inspectors seize expired food items, catch several violations at Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad

    Bangladesh MP was 'honey-trapped'? Killers skinned, chopped body, used turmeric; what we know so far AJR

    Bangladesh MP was 'honey-trapped'? Killers skinned, chopped body, used turmeric; what we know so far

    Football Erik ten Hag faces judgment day as Manchester United aims to halt Manchester City's historic FA Cup win osf

    Erik ten Hag faces judgment day as Manchester United aims to halt Manchester City's historic FA Cup win

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon