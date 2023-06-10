Colombian Miracle: 4 children rescued from Amazon rainforest 40 days after plane crash (WATCH)

Colombia Rescue: After 40 long and tense days of searching, relief agencies and the Colombian forces found the four little brothers alive who wandered through the Amazon rainforest following a plane crash

A successful search and rescue operation in Colombia has resulted in the safe recovery of four children who went missing following a plane crash in the Amazon rainforest. Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his joy on Twitter, announcing that the children, who had been lost for over a month, had been found alive. The children, aged 13, 9, 4, and 1, belonged to the Uitoto Indigenous group and had been surviving on their own in the jungle since the aircraft crash on May 1st.

The plane, a Cessna 206, had issued an S.O.S. emergency call before crashing, and the bodies of the mother, pilot, and a relative were found at the crash site. A large-scale search involving 160 soldiers and 70 Indigenous individuals with knowledge of the jungle was launched to find the missing children. Despite the dangers posed by predators and armed drug smuggling groups, the search team followed clues such as footprints and scattered items, giving them hope that they were on the right track.

To aid in their search and prevent the children from wandering further, the air force dropped flyers in Spanish and the children's Indigenous language, instructing them to stay put. The flyers also provided survival tips and food parcels and bottled water were dropped from the air. The rescuers even broadcasted a message recorded by the children's grandmother, urging them to stay in one place.

The children's survival skills were attributed to their indigenous background and the knowledge passed down to them by their grandparents and parents. The aunt of the minors highlighted the children's familiarity with the jungle and their ability to construct shelters, identify edible fruits, and care for each other. Their resilience and experience played a crucial role in keeping them alive during their time in the jungle, despite the presence of poisonous and unfamiliar fruits.

The safe recovery of the four children brought relief and joy not only to their families but also to the entire country, as their story garnered global attention throughout the search and rescue operation.