    Chinese engineers' convoy attacked in Pakistan, 2 terrorists killed

    A convoy of Chinese engineers working in infrastructure projects in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar came under attack on Sunday from two Baloch militants. The two militants were shot dead, and no Chinese engineer or other Pakistani civilians were injured, reports said.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    A Chinese convoy came under attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province after explosions and gunfire were heard across the port city of Gwadar. Sarfraz Bugti, a Pakistani Senator from the Balochistan province confirmed the incident on Sunday, making it clear that there was no loss of life.

    Taking to X, he wrote: "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on Chinese workers convoy in Gwadar. Thankfully, no loss of life happened, but there are reports that the ambush has been repulsed, and the attackers have been killed."

    The two militants were shot dead, and no Chinese engineer or other Pakistani civilians were injured, reports said.

    A large number of Chinese are currently working in Gwadar, the port in restive Balochistan province which is being linked to China's Xinjiang province as part of the $60 billion so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC.

    The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which took responsibility for the attack today, is against Chinese developments in the area because it claims they do not help the local population. In the past, the BLA has also opposed initiatives connected to CPEC.

    Baloch Liberation Army - Majeed Brigade, the suicide squad of BLA, has claimed responsibility for today’s attack. Chinese consulates in Pakistan have issued orders for its citizens in Balochistan and Sindh to remain inside their residences till further orders, the report said. 

    Meanwhile, in July 2021, a bus carrying engineers in northwestern Pakistan was bombed. Thirteen people, including nine Chinese workers, died. Under pressure, Pakistan paid millions in compensation to the families of the Chinese workers killed. China sent its team to probe the attack.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
