WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

A student's heartfelt display of national pride by unfurling the Indian flag during a convocation ceremony abroad resonates with thousands, evoking nostalgia and admiration on social media.

Living or studying abroad often triggers a longing for one's homeland—a yearning for the familiar comforts, welcoming paths, and the assurance that all is well, evoking nostalgia among thousands in this situation. Those abroad proudly retain their national identity, a sentiment vividly demonstrated by a student who, during his convocation ceremony, unfurled the Indian national flag.

The Indian Administrative Officer, Awanish Sharan, shared the video on X, previously known as Twitter. In the footage, a student, clad in traditional attire—comprising a kurta, dhoti, and a graduation robe—graces the stage. He respectfully greets the dignitaries with a 'namaste' gesture before accepting his degree. With the audience's attention fixed, he retrieves the tricolour from his pocket and unfurls it, facing the spectators. Upon receiving his degree, he departs the stage, radiating pride, met with an enthusiastic chorus of cheers and applause.

The video is captioned, "He got a degree and won millions heart," accompanied by a red heart emoji. The post has garnered a staggering 7.4 lakh views and 34,000 likes on the platform, yet the video's location remains undisclosed.

Users lauded the young man's action, with one stating, "Salute to this young man." Another individual expressed, "It's every parent's dream that their child not only brings them pride but also makes the entire nation proud. Goosebumps." A third person shared their aspiration, saying, "Would love to do this one day."

A sense of awe was conveyed by another commenter, who wrote, "This is truly spectacular!" The pure contentment etched across the student's face was highlighted by yet another user, affirming, "Priceless expression of contentment on his face. Well done, boy!!!" The sentiment "Jai Hind" was added by one individual.

Someone else drew a connection, stating, "I don't know why it reminded me of Swami Vivekananda's speech that he delivered in Chicago."