Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

    A student's heartfelt display of national pride by unfurling the Indian flag during a convocation ceremony abroad resonates with thousands, evoking nostalgia and admiration on social media.

    WATCH Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Living or studying abroad often triggers a longing for one's homeland—a yearning for the familiar comforts, welcoming paths, and the assurance that all is well, evoking nostalgia among thousands in this situation. Those abroad proudly retain their national identity, a sentiment vividly demonstrated by a student who, during his convocation ceremony, unfurled the Indian national flag.

    The Indian Administrative Officer, Awanish Sharan, shared the video on X, previously known as Twitter. In the footage, a student, clad in traditional attire—comprising a kurta, dhoti, and a graduation robe—graces the stage. He respectfully greets the dignitaries with a 'namaste' gesture before accepting his degree. With the audience's attention fixed, he retrieves the tricolour from his pocket and unfurls it, facing the spectators. Upon receiving his degree, he departs the stage, radiating pride, met with an enthusiastic chorus of cheers and applause.

    The video is captioned, "He got a degree and won millions heart," accompanied by a red heart emoji. The post has garnered a staggering 7.4 lakh views and 34,000 likes on the platform, yet the video's location remains undisclosed.

    Users lauded the young man's action, with one stating, "Salute to this young man." Another individual expressed, "It's every parent's dream that their child not only brings them pride but also makes the entire nation proud. Goosebumps." A third person shared their aspiration, saying, "Would love to do this one day."

    A sense of awe was conveyed by another commenter, who wrote, "This is truly spectacular!" The pure contentment etched across the student's face was highlighted by yet another user, affirming, "Priceless expression of contentment on his face. Well done, boy!!!" The sentiment "Jai Hind" was added by one individual.

    Someone else drew a connection, stating, "I don't know why it reminded me of Swami Vivekananda's speech that he delivered in Chicago."

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nuh communal riots Haryana permits Hindu group meet but conditions apply gcw

    Nuh communal riots: Haryana permits Hindu group's meet, but conditions apply

    Har Ghar Tiranga PM Modi changes DP to Tricolour urges citizens to do the same gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes DP on X to tricolour; urges citizens to follow suit

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: ED issues notice to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran; directs to appear for interrogation anr

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: ED issues notice to KPCC chief K Sudhakaran; directs to appear for interrogation

    Bengaluru braces for scheduled power cuts on August 13; see list of affected areas here snt

    Bengaluru: Parts of the city experience scheduled power cuts on August 13; see list of affected areas here

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 612 Aug 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK 612 Aug 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to sort your weekly meals like a pro gcw eai

    7 tips to sort your weekly meals like a pro

    Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans RBA

    Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's song gets thumbs up from fans

    Cricket Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar: 10 quotes from the 'Rawalpindi Express' osf

    Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar: 10 quotes from the 'Rawalpindi Express'

    Nuh communal riots Haryana permits Hindu group meet but conditions apply gcw

    Nuh communal riots: Haryana permits Hindu group's meet, but conditions apply

    Deciphered Unraveling the origins behind Hawaii's devastating wildfires snt

    Deciphered: Unraveling the origins behind Hawaii's devastating wildfires

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon