'I make love to men daily, but...': Barack Obama's 1982 love letter to an ex-girlfriend creates a storm

A November 1982 letter, attributed to former US President Barack Obama, recently resurfaced, offering insights into his thoughts on his own mental state and imaginative connections to men. The letter, obtained by The New York Post, dates back over 40 years and was addressed to his ex-girlfriend, Alex McNear. The contents of this historical document have stirred interest and discussions.

The letter's rediscovery was prompted by an interview with Obama's biographer, David Garrow, who delved into the life of the one-time commander-in-chief. Within the letter, Obama, then 21, penned reflections on homosexuality, describing it as a potential means to disengage from life's perpetual farce. He wrote, "You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination." This passage sheds light on Obama's introspective nature at the time.

He went on to explore his androgynous mental perspective, expressing a desire to expand his thinking beyond gender distinctions. Obama pondered, "My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency."

McNear, the recipient of the letter and a former girlfriend of Obama's during his year at Occidental College in Los Angeles, later redacted the more intimate segments. These redactions were uncovered by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Garrow and featured in his work, "Rising Star."

The letter itself is currently held by Emory University, where it is not available for photography or removal. However, Garrow's friend, Harvey Klehr, painstakingly transcribed the concealed sections and provided them to The Post.

Barack Obama, a father of two and married to Michelle Obama since 1992, penned these reflections during his early adulthood. Garrow emphasized that Obama's musings were not unusual for someone of his age, suggesting that such contemplations are a common aspect of human nature.

“I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!” he told The New York Post.