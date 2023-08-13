Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I make love to men daily, but...': Barack Obama's 1982 love letter to an ex-girlfriend creates a storm

    Rediscovered 1982 letter attributed to Barack Obama reveals his contemplative thoughts on an androgynous mind and imaginative connections to men.

    I make love to men daily, but Barack Obama's 1982 love letter to an ex-girlfriend creates a storm snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    A November 1982 letter, attributed to former US President Barack Obama, recently resurfaced, offering insights into his thoughts on his own mental state and imaginative connections to men. The letter, obtained by The New York Post, dates back over 40 years and was addressed to his ex-girlfriend, Alex McNear. The contents of this historical document have stirred interest and discussions.

    The letter's rediscovery was prompted by an interview with Obama's biographer, David Garrow, who delved into the life of the one-time commander-in-chief. Within the letter, Obama, then 21, penned reflections on homosexuality, describing it as a potential means to disengage from life's perpetual farce. He wrote, "You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination." This passage sheds light on Obama's introspective nature at the time.

    He went on to explore his androgynous mental perspective, expressing a desire to expand his thinking beyond gender distinctions. Obama pondered, "My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency."

    McNear, the recipient of the letter and a former girlfriend of Obama's during his year at Occidental College in Los Angeles, later redacted the more intimate segments. These redactions were uncovered by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Garrow and featured in his work, "Rising Star."

    The letter itself is currently held by Emory University, where it is not available for photography or removal. However, Garrow's friend, Harvey Klehr, painstakingly transcribed the concealed sections and provided them to The Post.

    Barack Obama, a father of two and married to Michelle Obama since 1992, penned these reflections during his early adulthood. Garrow emphasized that Obama's musings were not unusual for someone of his age, suggesting that such contemplations are a common aspect of human nature.

    “I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!” he told The New York Post.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps snt

    WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

    Deciphered Unraveling the origins behind Hawaii's devastating wildfires snt

    Deciphered: Unraveling the origins behind Hawaii's devastating wildfires

    Startling discovery: Strawberry-like underwater species with 20 arms found in Antarctic Ocean snt

    Startling discovery: Strawberry-like underwater species with 20 arms found in Antarctic Ocean

    WATCH US man books three plane seats to fly his great dane, amazes passengers snt

    WATCH: US man books three plane seats to fly his Great Dane, amazes passengers

    Maui wildfires toll hits 89 deadliest in US in more than a century gcw

    Maui wildfires toll hits 89, deadliest in US in more than a century

    Recent Stories

    Curd recipes 5 quick and flavorful recipes for all occasions gcw eai

    Curd recipes: 5 quick and flavorful recipes for all occasions

    'Finding Nemo' to 'The Incredibles': 7 best Pixar movies of all time MSW

    'Finding Nemo' to 'The Incredibles': 7 best Pixar movies of all time

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode

    Bangalore to Hyderabad-7 places to visit on August 15th in South India RBA EAI

    Bangalore to Hyderabad-7 places to visit on August 15th in South India

    Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise gcw

    Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon