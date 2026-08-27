A young woman in China was allegedly forced by her manager to perform 200 squats for failing to meet her daily work targets, leaving her with a potentially life-threatening condition.

A young woman in China was allegedly forced by her manager to perform 200 squats for failing to meet her daily work targets, leaving her with a potentially life-threatening condition. The woman, identified by her surname Yang, had recently moved to Hangzhou in Zhejiang province and started her first job as a financial consultant at a loan assistance company in June. Despite the designation, her role primarily involved telesales.

Her team manager, surnamed Zhang, reportedly set strict daily targets for employees: each worker had to make 200 calls, invite one client and secure one client expressing an intention to collaborate.

On July 28, Yang failed to meet her quota and was given two options — perform 100 squats or pay 50 yuan (US$7) for every unfinished task.

Unable to complete the required tasks or afford the penalty, Yang chose the physical punishment, saying: “I have no money.”

She filmed herself performing the squats in batches at different locations inside the office building, sending the videos to her supervisor as proof.

After completing the final squats, Yang struggled to stand and was seen staggering as she walked. She also began experiencing intense pain in her legs.

Despite the alarming symptoms, financial constraints kept her from seeking immediate medical care. It was only five days later, after her urine turned dark, that she went to hospital.

Doctors diagnosed Yang with rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition in which damaged muscle tissue rapidly breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream. In severe cases, the resulting muscle breakdown can damage the kidneys and trigger potentially fatal kidney failure.

Yang's creatine kinase level reportedly soared beyond 16,000 U/L, far above the roughly 1,000 U/L level typically considered sufficient for a rhabdomyolysis diagnosis.

Fortunately, she did not develop kidney failure. Doctors advised her to rest and avoid strenuous physical activity. She said her treatment cost 1,400 yuan (US$210).

Unable to work or complete the punishment, Yang resigned from the company on July 30.

Woman seeks compensation

Yang alleged that the company was deliberately pushing her out by imposing unrealistic targets. She later contacted Zhang and demanded reimbursement for medical and transport expenses, along with 15,000 yuan (US$2,200) in compensation for her injuries and living expenses during the 75-day period she expected to be unable to seek another job.

Zhang rejected her demands and told her she could pursue legal action.

Yang subsequently approached a local conflict-resolution television programme for help. When questioned by reporters, Zhang acknowledged that his actions had violated labour laws but maintained that the matter was unrelated to the company. He also said he could not accept the compensation amount demanded by Yang.

The woman has since registered her case with the labour inspection unit overseeing the company. Officials assured her that the allegations would be investigated.

Under Chinese labour law, employers who insult or physically punish workers can face legal consequences, with responsible personnel potentially subject to detention of up to 15 days.