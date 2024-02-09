Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chernobyl's Wolves develop unique cancer-fighting traits, Paving the way for scientific breakthroughs

    In an intriguing revelation, wolves near the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine have shown they can fight cancer. Scientists are finding out how these wolves developed special abilities. This discovery could help us understand more about cancer and how to beat it.

    Chernobyl's Wolves develop unique cancer-fighting traits, Paving the way for scientific breakthroughs avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Chernobyl is one of the least inhabited places in the world due to the tragic nuclear power plant accident in 1986. The tragedy led to the instant, painful deaths of many due to excessive radiation. A 1,000 square mile (2,590 square kilometres) area is marked and nobody is allowed to visit due to the radiation still dominating the environment there.

    A group of researchers was allowed to conduct research in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) with appropriate measures. Humans left the CEZ area en masse and never returned but animals have been consistently staying in the risk zone. The group of researchers conducted their research on Wolves that lived in the radiated region.

    Blood samples were collected of the animal species and analyzed in Shane Campbell-Staton's lab at Princeton University. Cara Love, the evolutionary biologist and ecotoxicologist who has led the intriguing research, has been involved in the project for nine years now. She presented the findings at the annual meeting of the Society of Integrative and Comparative Biology's Annual Meeting in the US.

    The findings showcased that the Wolves residing in the cordoned-off Chernobyl Exclusion Zone had developed remarkable cancer-fighting abilities. This is despite the Wolves being exposed to 11.28 millirem of radiation daily which is 6 times greater than the legal safety limit for human beings.

    The remarkable findings surprised almost all as the cancer fighting abilities are very less in human beings. Dogs living in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone had also developed such fighting abilities. The research is being analyzed thoroughly to help humans develop such cancer-fighting abilities that could define the human race in the future.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns avv

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns

    Terrifying chaos unfolds as Canadian tourist tries to rip open Thai plane door on runway; Legal battle ensues avv

    Terrifying chaos unfolds as Canadian tourist tries to rip open Thai plane door on runway; Legal battle ensues

    Pakistan General Elections 2024 26 11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore gcw

    Pakistan General Elections 2024: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son loses from Lahore

    Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH) avv

    Vladimir Putin stuns world with unexpected praise for Elon Musk's brilliance, Here's why (WATCH)

    Skating Bizarre! Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames 'strawberry desert' made by grandfather for failed dope test osf

    Bizarre! Russian skater Kamila Valieva blames 'strawberry desert' made by grandfather for failed dope test

    Recent Stories

    cricket Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics osf

    Dale Steyn applauds Jasprit Bumrah's mastery and impact in nullifying pitch dynamics

    PM Modi vision RLD Jayant Chaudhary drops hint on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh gcw

    'How can I deny...' RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on alliance with BJP after Bharat Ratna honour to Charan Singh

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Doctor's pre-wedding shoot in Chitradurga govt hospital's OT stuns internet (WATCH)

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns avv

    US lawmakers accuse VC giants of financing China's military-linked firms, Unveiling national security concerns

    football WATCH Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly snt

    WATCH: Ronaldo's epic reaction to WWE legend Undertaker's iconic entrance in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal friendly

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon