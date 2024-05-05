'Canada is a rule-of-law country': Justin Trudeau after 3 Indians arrested in Nijjar murder

Canada is a "rule-of-law country" with a strong and independent justice system and a fundamental commitment to protect its citizens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, a day after three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karan Brar (22), all from Edmonton, Alberta, were arrested on Friday.

Following the three arrests, Canadian police stated that they coordinated with US law enforcement organisations, but provided no further information. "This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all of its citizens," Trudeau said regarding the arrests at a Toronto event commemorating Sikh heritage and culture on Saturday.

"As the RCMP stated, the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate and distinct investigation that is not limited to the involvement of the three people arrested yesterday," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Trudeau stated that many members of Canada's Sikh community felt afraid as a result of Nijjar's death, adding, "Every Canadian has the fundamental right to live safely and free from discrimination and threats of violence in Canada."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the news by saying India will wait for Canadian authorities to release information on the three Indian nationals detained and accused with Nijjar's murder. At a separate occasion, Jaishankar stated that what is occurring in poll-bound Canada about the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is mostly due to domestic politics and has nothing to do with India.

