Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will wait for more information': S Jaishankar as Canada arrests 3 Indians in Nijjar killing

    India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three Indian men it has arrested and charged with the murder of a Khalistani terrorist last year, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

    Will wait for more information': S Jaishankar as Canada arrests 3 Indians in Nijjar killing gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India will wait for the Canadian police to provide further details regarding the three individuals arrested and accused with the murder of Khalistani separatist terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    S Jaishankar stated on Saturday that the investigation into Nijjar's murder is a Canadian internal affair and has nothing to do with India. Canadian police charged Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals living in Edmonton, with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

    "They appear to be Indians from a gang background. We'll have to wait for the police to tell us," Jaishankar said, adding that he had heard about the arrests, according to Reuters.

    “But, as I said, one of our concerns which we have been telling them is that, you know, they have allowed organised crime from India, specifically from Punjab, to operate in Canada,” he further added. Jaishankar’s responses came during an interaction with journalists in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

    The relationship between India and Canada deteriorated significantly when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian operatives of "potential" involvement in Nijjar's death in September of last year. India has slammed Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

    Sanjay Verma, India's high commissioner to Canada, stated that India intends to get frequent information from Canadian authorities on the three imprisoned Indians. "I hear that the arrests were made following investigations by the appropriate Canadian law enforcement organisations. This is an internal issue in Canada, so we have no comments," Verma added.

    Nijjar, 45, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a sizable Sikh community. A few months later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed Indian government participation, causing a diplomatic crisis with New Delhi.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 26 cows die due to extreme heatstroke in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: 26 cows die due to extreme heatstroke in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues rkn

    Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues

    Jammu and Kashmir Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH) snt

    J&K: Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH)

    MLA HD Revanna arrested by SIT team in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case vkp

    MLA HD Revanna arrested by SIT team in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case

    Nepal Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani AJR

    Nepal's Rs 100 note to display controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 26 cows die due to extreme heatstroke in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: 26 cows die due to extreme heatstroke in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues rkn

    Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues

    Gold rate today, May 5: Know the price of 22K and 24K gold in Kerala rkn

    Gold rate today, May 5: Know the price of 22K and 24K gold in Kerala

    Happy World Laughter Day 2024 Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with friends RBA

    Happy World Laughter Day 2024 Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with friends

    World Laughter Day: 7 reasons why we all need to laugh RBA EAI

    World Laughter Day: 7 reasons why we all need to laugh

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon