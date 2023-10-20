Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Canada condemns India's actions, labels removal of 41 diplomats as 'unethical'

    Minister Joly expressed her concerns about India's actions, saying, "Revoking the diplomatic immunity of 41 diplomats is not only unprecedented but also contrary to international law." Notably, this development follows Canada's decision to withdraw 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India.

    In the midst of an escalating diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly criticized India's decision to revoke the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats, deeming it a breach of international law. Canada, however, has chosen not to retaliate in kind, aiming to avoid further exacerbating the already tense situation.

    The situation arose when India announced its intention to "unethically" withdraw diplomatic immunity for all but 21 of Canada's diplomats and their families by a set deadline, compelling Canada to evacuate the remaining diplomats. This move was a consequence of India's suspension of visa operations to Canada and its call for a reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats stationed in India, citing the need for diplomatic 'parity' amid the ongoing dispute between the two nations.

    Minister Joly explained the situation further, stating, "As of now, I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unethically remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20. This means 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having immunity stripped on an arbitrary date, putting their personal safety at risk."

    Emphasizing the significance of diplomatic immunity, Minister Joly reiterated, "We have facilitated their safe departure from India. This means that our diplomats and their families have now left diplomatic immunities." She highlighted the critical role diplomatic immunity plays in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of diplomats worldwide, enabling them to carry out their duties without fear of reprisals or arrests by the host country.

    Furthermore, she underscored the bilateral nature of diplomatic immunity, stating that unilateral revocations of diplomatic privilege and immunities run contrary to international law. Such actions, she argued, represent a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and are both unreasonable and escalatory. To safeguard the fundamental principle of diplomatic immunity, Minister Joly emphasized that Canada would not reciprocate India's actions.

