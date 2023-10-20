Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Hamas and Vladimir Putin want to annihilate neighbouring democracies': US President Joe Biden

    The President warned of potential consequences if international aggression remains unchecked. He cautioned that such actions could lead to "conflict and chaos spreading in other parts of the world." It was a  reminder of the interconnectedness of global security and the importance of addressing threats promptly.

    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    In a address from the Oval Office, US President Joe Biden on Friday (October 20) spoke to the American people, shedding light on the complex international challenges posed by both Hamas and Russia. In his speech, the US President emphasized that while these entities represent distinct threats, they share a common objective of undermining democracies in neighboring regions.

    "The terror and tyranny of Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," President Biden said. This statement underlined the gravity of the situation and the urgency of addressing these issues on the global stage.

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    To tackle these challenges, President Biden announced his intention to seek significant funding from Congress to aid both Ukraine and Israel. He made a compelling case that investing in these regions is not just an act of goodwill but also a strategic move in safeguarding American interests and its role as a global leader. "It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations," President Biden emphasized.

    Furthermore, the President stressed the indispensable role of American leadership in maintaining global stability. He underscored that American alliances are fundamental in ensuring the nation's security and that American values make the United States a preferred partner for other nations in addressing complex global issues.

    This presidential address came shortly after President Biden's visit to Israel, where he embarked on a vital mission to prevent the Israeli-Hamas conflict from escalating into a broader regional crisis. He also aimed to facilitate the much-needed delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, recognizing the significance of addressing the humanitarian aspect of the conflict.

    Hezbollah drones attack two US military bases in Syria hours after Biden's departure from Israel

    In his address to the nation, President Biden placed a particular focus on the safety of Americans held hostage by Gaza. "As the President, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans who are hostages," he stated. During his visit to Israel, the President witnessed the resilience of the people, as well as their deep pain, anger, and shock due to the ongoing conflict.

    In this candid and informative address, President Biden shed light on the complex international challenges that the United States and its allies face. His commitment to global stability and American leadership was evident, as he outlined both the threats and the potential for constructive action on the world stage.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
