    'British-Pakistani men drug, rape vulnerable English girls': UK Home Secretary Braverman's remark sparks row

    UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sparked a controversy after she said British-Pakistani men are part of grooming gangs that “pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls".
     

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman stoked a huge controversy by stating that "British-Pakistani men drug, rape and harm vulnerable English girls". She claimed that some British Pakistanis were operating child abuse networks in England in an interview with Sky News.

    Braverman, a well-known opponent of immigration, claimed that because of political correctness, people have been "turning a blind eye" to the fact that "vulnerable white girls are being targeted by British Pakistani grooming gangs."

    "(We see) a practise whereby gangs of British Pakistani men, who work in child abuse rings or networks, pursue, rape, drug and harm vulnerable white English girls — sometimes in care, sometimes in difficult circumstances," Braverman told Sky News.

    Braverman said institutions, social workers, police, security agencies have turned a blind eye to the targeting of Pakistan-origin men out of political correctness and out of fear of being called racist. “There are many perpetrators running wild and behaving in this way, and it is now time for authorities to track these perpetrators down without fear or favour and bring them to justice,” she added.

    However, the statement from the Indian-origin Home Secretary was criticised and she was accused of stoking racial tensions and perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

    Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to take whatever action is necessary and denounced political correctness for obstructing action against "vile" criminals who exploit children and young women. He also declared the formation of a new squad to hunt down these gangs.

