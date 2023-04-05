Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jeddah gave financial aid of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress last year

    Approximately 6.5 lakh Riyals were given to Indian nationals in need in Saudi Arabia's western region during the previous fiscal year for a variety of reasons.

    Jeddah Consulate provided financial assistance of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress: Indian Consul General anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Riyadh: Indian Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam said that approximately 6.5 lakh Riyals were given to Indian nationals in need in Saudi Arabia's western region during the previous fiscal year for a variety of reasons. He also disclosed that following the consulate's intervention, Rs 3.72 crores were made available to the Indians as posthumous compensation through the Saudi court.

    Also Read: Indian hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

    He was addressing during an Iftar meal for Indian media personnel held at "India House," the consul general's official residence in Jeddah Al-Hamra. Over 4,000 outstanding Iqama cases involving huroob and expired exit visas were resolved between April 2022 and March 2023. During that time, 325 of the 604 labour issues recorded were also resolved. A swift response is being worked on for additional complaints.

    A series of successful 'Open House' sessions were held at the Consulate during this period. Through this nearly 500 Indian citizens got their grievances redressed.

    The grievances of around 400 expatriates in Saudi Arabia and India were resolved through virtual meetings without visiting the consulate in person. 

    During this time, 1,126 Indians lost their lives in Saudi Arabia. The consulate authorised and issued NOC for the burial of 926 dead bodies in Saudi Arabia and the return of 197 dead bodies.

    The embassy issued about 50,000 passports, 5,000 visas, and 5,000 emergency certificates at that time. More than 10,000 applicants' documents had been attested, according to Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam.

    Also Read: Saudi Arabia releases new namaz guidelines during Eid-ul-Fitr

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw anr

    Indian man hits the Jackpot: Wins Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw

    Saudi Arabia releases guidelines for Namaz during Eid-ul-Fitr; Check anr

    Saudi Arabia releases new namaz guidelines during Eid-ul-Fitr

    At SCO NSAs' summit, India flags threats to global peace, Saudis to soon join grouping

    At SCO NSAs' summit, India flags threats to global peace, Saudis to soon join grouping

    UAE sights first crescent moon of Ramadan; Fasting to begin on Thursday in Gulf countries ANR

    UAE sights first crescent moon of Ramadan; Fasting to begin on Thursday in Gulf countries

    Miraculous Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH snt

    Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    Ramadan 2023: Who's eating what during Sehri and Iftar?

    WATCH Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal how their on-set equation panned out snt

    WATCH: Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal their on-set equation

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Patiala court for the hearing vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Patiala court for the hearing

    football Not angry - Thomas Tuchel takes blame post-Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal ouster to SC Freiburg-ayh

    'Not angry' - Thomas Tuchel takes blame post-Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal ouster to SC Freiburg

    Deploy central forces in Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti rally Calcutta HC to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gcw

    Deploy central forces in state for Hanuman Jayanti: Calcutta HC to Mamata Banerjee

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon