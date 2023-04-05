Jeddah gave financial aid of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress last year

Approximately 6.5 lakh Riyals were given to Indian nationals in need in Saudi Arabia's western region during the previous fiscal year for a variety of reasons.

Riyadh: Indian Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam said that approximately 6.5 lakh Riyals were given to Indian nationals in need in Saudi Arabia's western region during the previous fiscal year for a variety of reasons. He also disclosed that following the consulate's intervention, Rs 3.72 crores were made available to the Indians as posthumous compensation through the Saudi court.

He was addressing during an Iftar meal for Indian media personnel held at "India House," the consul general's official residence in Jeddah Al-Hamra. Over 4,000 outstanding Iqama cases involving huroob and expired exit visas were resolved between April 2022 and March 2023. During that time, 325 of the 604 labour issues recorded were also resolved. A swift response is being worked on for additional complaints.

A series of successful 'Open House' sessions were held at the Consulate during this period. Through this nearly 500 Indian citizens got their grievances redressed.

The grievances of around 400 expatriates in Saudi Arabia and India were resolved through virtual meetings without visiting the consulate in person.

During this time, 1,126 Indians lost their lives in Saudi Arabia. The consulate authorised and issued NOC for the burial of 926 dead bodies in Saudi Arabia and the return of 197 dead bodies.

The embassy issued about 50,000 passports, 5,000 visas, and 5,000 emergency certificates at that time. More than 10,000 applicants' documents had been attested, according to Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam.

