    Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed; From guest list to itinerary, know it all

    With a month until King Charles III’s coronation, plans are at an advanced stage to mark Britain’s first enthronement in seven decades. The coronation ceremony is expected to be much shorter and less elaborate than the one staged for Elizabeth in 1953.

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    With a month until King Charles III’s coronation, plans are at an advanced stage to mark Britain’s first enthronement in seven decades. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last September at the age of 96 after a record-breaking 70-year rule, Charles, then 74, instantly ascended to the throne. The coronation of a British monarch, however, typically occurs after months of rigorous planning and national and regal grief.

    In comparison to the one held for Elizabeth in 1953, the coronation ritual is anticipated to be much quicker and less ornate. This time, the palace has announced that it will only be asking 2,000 people, and the ceremony will last about an hour. It published a picture of the formal notification, which will be distributed soon.

    Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home?

    Designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, it features the motif of “the Green Man", an ancient figure from British folklore, “symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign".

    A custom that dates back more than 900 years will see Charles officially crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6, to kick off the three days of festivities. According to Buckingham Palace, a live music performance will be held at Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 7. It will feature "global music icons and contemporary stars." The roster hasn't been verified yet, though. According to reports, Kylie Minogue and Lionel Richie will appear, but other well-known performers like Adele and Elton John have mentioned scheduling conflicts.

    Thousands of "coronation big lunches," described as a "nationwide act of celebration and friendship," will be hosted on May 7 by peers and communities. The final part of coronation weekend, dubbed “the big help out", will be held on Monday, May 8 — designated a UK public holiday this year.

    Also Read | Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for coronation in May; here's why

    Prince Albert of Monaco and Prince Fumihito and his wife Kiko of Japan are among the foreign royals who have guaranteed their presence. Several European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as top Chinese ambassadors are anticipated despite continuing hostilities between Washington and Beijing. First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States, the White House announced on Tuesday.

