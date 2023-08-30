'Bring back Twitter': Elon Musk faces criticism during video game competition

As he made a brief appearance on camera, the crowd erupted in a chorus of boos and chants for the return of Twitter. Accompanied by one of his sons, Musk's presence at the event was met with audible disapproval.

Elon Musk, who garnered both praise and criticism for his rebranding efforts of the social media platform Twitter (now referred to as X), faced a different kind of reception on Sunday. Despite his pursuit of turning the platform into an "everything app," the world's wealthiest individual found himself in the midst of public criticism while attending the Valorant World Championship Final.

As he made a brief appearance on camera, the crowd erupted in a chorus of boos and chants for the return of Twitter. Accompanied by one of his sons, Musk's presence at the event was met with audible disapproval.

The episode unfolded with Musk being visible for just a mere four seconds before the camera swiftly returned to the live gameplay, leaving a resonating moment of public sentiment towards his involvement in the social media world.

Gathering nearly 15 million views on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, the viral clip captured a moment of unexpected turmoil during the Valorant World Championship Final.

"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," one of the commentators remarked in response to the chorus of boos that erupted from the audience.

Even as the camera reverted its focus to the ongoing gameplay, the refrain of "Bring back Twitter!" persisted, echoing the sentiments of the discontented crowd.

The clip garnered a flurry of reactions from X users, highlighting the diverse spectrum of opinions. One user humorously noted, "Getting booed by Valorant players is like getting wedgies by the anime club in middle school." Another user commented, "Lol we want a new logo."

Comparatively, some users found the chant to be rather benign. "That was actually a very sweet chant compared to all the other things they could have chanted," a third user remarked.

Since Musk's takeover, significant changes have been implemented. Notably, the introduction of Twitter Blue marked a pivotal alteration. Additionally, Musk replaced the traditional blue badge of legacy verification with a paid verification system.

Musk's decisions also drew controversy, particularly his choice to reinstate several high-profile accounts that were previously suspended by the former Twitter leadership. These actions have contributed to the ongoing discourse surrounding the platform's transformation.