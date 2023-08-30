Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bring back Twitter': Elon Musk faces criticism during video game competition

    As he made a brief appearance on camera, the crowd erupted in a chorus of boos and chants for the return of Twitter. Accompanied by one of his sons, Musk's presence at the event was met with audible disapproval.

    Bring back Twitter Elon Musk faces criticism during video game competition AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Elon Musk, who garnered both praise and criticism for his rebranding efforts of the social media platform Twitter (now referred to as X), faced a different kind of reception on Sunday. Despite his pursuit of turning the platform into an "everything app," the world's wealthiest individual found himself in the midst of public criticism while attending the Valorant World Championship Final.

    As he made a brief appearance on camera, the crowd erupted in a chorus of boos and chants for the return of Twitter. Accompanied by one of his sons, Musk's presence at the event was met with audible disapproval.

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

    The episode unfolded with Musk being visible for just a mere four seconds before the camera swiftly returned to the live gameplay, leaving a resonating moment of public sentiment towards his involvement in the social media world.

    Gathering nearly 15 million views on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, the viral clip captured a moment of unexpected turmoil during the Valorant World Championship Final.

    "Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," one of the commentators remarked in response to the chorus of boos that erupted from the audience.

    Even as the camera reverted its focus to the ongoing gameplay, the refrain of "Bring back Twitter!" persisted, echoing the sentiments of the discontented crowd.

    The clip garnered a flurry of reactions from X users, highlighting the diverse spectrum of opinions. One user humorously noted, "Getting booed by Valorant players is like getting wedgies by the anime club in middle school." Another user commented, "Lol we want a new logo."

     

    Eminem asks Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music in US presidential campaign

    Comparatively, some users found the chant to be rather benign. "That was actually a very sweet chant compared to all the other things they could have chanted," a third user remarked.

    Since Musk's takeover, significant changes have been implemented. Notably, the introduction of Twitter Blue marked a pivotal alteration. Additionally, Musk replaced the traditional blue badge of legacy verification with a paid verification system.

    Musk's decisions also drew controversy, particularly his choice to reinstate several high-profile accounts that were previously suspended by the former Twitter leadership. These actions have contributed to the ongoing discourse surrounding the platform's transformation.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

    Eminem asks Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music in US presidential campaign gcw

    Eminem asks Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music in US presidential campaign

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi over the phone; Space projects, BRICS, G20 figure in talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi over the phone; Space projects, BRICS, G20 figure in talks

    United Kingdom shuts airspace after network-wide failure

    United Kingdom shuts airspace after network-wide failure

    3000-year-old tomb unearthed in Peru; here's what archaeologists found there

    3,000-year-old tomb unearthed in Peru; here's what archaeologists found there

    Recent Stories

    Samosa to Chips-7 most unhealthy South Indian snacks RBA EAI

    Samosa to Chips-7 most unhealthy South Indian snacks

    Aurora Borealis to Turquoise Lakes: 7 enchanting things in Banff ATG EAI

    Aurora Borealis to Turquoise Lakes: 7 enchanting things in Banff

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Tennis US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round osf

    US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev cruise to second round

    Explained Why a team of 9 is tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Explained: Why a team of 9 has been tasked with overhauling DRDO

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon