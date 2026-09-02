British Kashmiris' protest against Pakistani forces in PoJK continues for the 84th day outside the Pakistani Consulate. Protesters support the JAAC's fight for basic rights. The HRCP raised concerns over lethal force and use of anti-terror laws.

British Kashmiris' protest outside the Pakistani Consulate continued for the 84th consecutive day on September 1. The protest is being held in solidarity with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and against the alleged killing of Kashmiris by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Kashmiri diaspora also organised a long march and programme in solidarity with the JAAC and its struggle for basic rights, and in protest against the oppression taking place in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiri diaspora members protesting outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford for more than 60 days have intensified their condemnation of Pakistan's military and political establishment, accusing Pakistani security forces of committing atrocities against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

HRCP Report Highlights Rights Violations

The HRCP expressed particular concern over allegations of lethal and excessive force against protesters. It also criticised the placement of at least 147 JAAC activists on the Fourth Schedule and the reported use of anti-terrorism laws against individuals involved in political dissent.

According to the Commission, the arrests of activists and journalists, coupled with pressure on the media from both government authorities and JAAC supporters, have further restricted civic space in the region.

Fact-Finding Mission on Elections

The fact-finding mission also observed the third phase of elections in Bagh. It found limited evidence of systematic physical coercion of voters at the polling stations visited. Low turnout in some areas appeared to result from voluntary boycotts and public disillusionment rather than direct obstruction. However, the HRCP said concerns over the wider electoral environment remained unresolved because of heavy security deployments, communication restrictions, phased polling and the postponement of elections in some constituencies.

Call for Accountability

The Commission called for an independent and impartial investigation into all deaths and injuries reported since June 2026. It said accountability should extend to state officials and protesters wherever evidence establishes individual responsibility.