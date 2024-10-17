Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh ICT issues arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, 45 others for 'crimes against humanity'

    The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising, country media reported.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    ICT, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions with the tribunal, seeking arrest warrants against them, Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam told The Daily Star.

    The tribunal also directed the authorities concerned to produce the 46, including Sheikh Hasina, before it after arresting them by November 18, he said.

    Former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud and Anisul Huq are among the 46, tribunal sources said. 

    On October 14, the government reconstituted the ICT by appointing Justice Mortuza as chairman, and Justice Shafiul and former judge Mohitul as members.

    On October 15, Justice Mortuza and two members of ICT -- Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and former district and session's judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury -- joined the tribunal.

    Justice Mortuza and Justice Shafiul are among 23 additional judges appointed to the High Court on October 8.

    The move is aimed at expediting the trials of crimes against humanity and genocide committed during the July-August uprising, which culminated in the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

    At least 753 people were killed and thousands more injured during the mass uprising.

    So far, over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and many of her party men with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team.

