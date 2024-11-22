Mamata Banerjee's sudden move! Salary hike for state workers kicks off in December

The central government had increased the DA of central government employees before Kali Puja. After the Centre, several state governments have also walked the path of increasing DA. Now this state has also added its name to that list. It is said that the DA money will be credited before the salary.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 9:52 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

Great news for state government employees. Salary is being increased in December. This time, state government employees will get a lump sum payment, not in installments.

article_image2

It has been learned that the money is being increased by more than double at once. And this extra money will be credited to the account together.

article_image3

Government employees are very happy with this great news before the end of the year. This allowance increase was announced from Nabanna on Thursday.

article_image4

According to the notification published by the Finance Department, the new allowance structure is effective from September 1 of this year. As a result, the employees will get the additional allowance for the recent months together.

article_image5

The employees had the same allowance for almost six years. Since the allowance was not increased since 2018, their dissatisfaction was gradually increasing. Finally, accepting the long-standing demand, the state government has taken this important decision.

article_image6

Great news for the state government's Karmabandhus before the new year. A notification issued from the state treasury recently stated that the allowance of Karmabandhus will be increased by 3 thousand rupees at once.

article_image7

As a result, their current salary will be 5000 rupees. Mainly, the Karmabandhus working in the Land and Revenue Department and the Agriculture Department play an important role in rural and administrative work.

