Sheikh Hasina hit with new murder attempt case; total cases against ex Bangladesh PM now 155

The complaint was filed by 22-year-old student Fahim Faisal at Kotwali police station in Bangladesh. Faisal reportedly said that he was attacked with firearms and local weapons during the protests, suffering injuries to his face, chest, and arms. He was treated at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and is still recovering.

A fresh legal case has been lodged against former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, accusing her and 58 others of attempting to murder a student during the violent protests that erupted in July 2024. The latest complaint brings the total number of cases against the former leader to 155.

This case is the latest in a series of charges against the 76-year-old Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5, 2024, following massive protests by students over a controversial government job quota system. Since her resignation, Hasina has faced mounting legal challenges, including 136 cases related to murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, eight for attempted murder, and one for an attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) procession.

Among the other individuals named in the case are former government officials, including former whip Iqbalur Rahim, Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar, and Anwar Hossain, general secretary of the district's Jubo League (Youth League).

The newly appointed government in Bangladesh is under increasing public pressure to bring Hasina to trial, as she is considered the "main perpetrator" in the deaths of hundreds of protesters during the weeks leading up to her resignation.

Since the fall of Hasina's government, over 230 people have been killed in violence across the country, raising the total death toll from the protests, which began in mid-July, to more than 600. Public demand for accountability continues to grow as the country grapples with the aftermath of the protests and political unrest.

