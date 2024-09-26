Bangladesh: Outrage as Hindu students claim forced to wear hijab, memorize Quranic verses (WATCH)

The footage, purportedly from Muslim Uddin Girls High School in Daspara, Rangpur, claims that Hindu girls are being forced to wear hijabs and memorize Quranic verses as part of their daily school routine. Additionally, reports suggest that Hindu students have been prohibited from wearing religious symbols, like the traditional kalawa thread, and are being mocked for their cultural practices, such as idol worshipping.

A recent video surfacing from Bangladesh has ignited waves of concern over the treatment of Hindu students in Muslim-majority educational institutions. The footage, purportedly from Muslim Uddin Girls High School in Daspara, Rangpur, claims that Hindu girls are being forced to wear hijabs and memorize Quranic verses as part of their daily school routine. Additionally, reports suggest that Hindu students have been prohibited from wearing religious symbols, like the traditional kalawa thread, and are being mocked for their cultural practices, such as idol worshipping.

This disturbing video has triggered outrage, especially within the Hindu community, both in Bangladesh and internationally, raising questions about the safety and dignity of minority students in the country. However, while the video has gained significant attention, school officials have yet to issue a formal response to the allegations.

A user commented, "It's time for Modi to intervene in Bangladesh and give them a strong warning to stop this nonsense. Or carve out seperate Hindu state out of Bangladesh. This can not be allowed to continue. Modiji, Amit Shah Ji, please do help them. Please save them from this…"

"Hindus are oppressed everywhere," another user wrote.

Sheikh Hasina's Exit: The Fate of Hindus in Bangladesh

The departure of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s long-standing prime minister, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of religious minorities in the country. Bangladesh has plunged into chaos, with Islamic radical elements unleashing a wave of violence against Hindus.

During her tenure, Hasina made some efforts to maintain religious harmony, though allegations of persecution against Hindus still persisted. However, with her exit, concerns have mounted that the political vacuum could exacerbate the already fragile position of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Hindus make up less than 10% of Bangladesh’s population and have historically faced waves of violence, displacement, and discrimination. The community has often been the target of mob attacks, land grabs, and systemic oppression. The recent video from Rangpur only highlights what many fear could become more widespread if extremist groups gain further influence in the country.

