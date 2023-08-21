Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bizarre! Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test

    A company seeks volunteers to test its midge repellent by having them endure midge bites in a known hotspot, aiming to evaluate the repellent's effectiveness in real-world conditions.

    Bizarre Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    A company specializing in midge repellent in the United Kingdom is in search of volunteers for a novel product test. Chosen participants will be required to spend eight hours outdoors, allowing midges (tiny insects) to bite them. Out of the ten volunteers, half will be compensated to apply repellent on one arm while leaving the other exposed to count the number of midges that land on them, as reported by the BBC. The testing will take place in a known midge hotspot, as these pesky insects tend to swarm around hikers and campers during the summer months.

    Dr. Allison Blackwell from the repellent manufacturing company, APS biocontrol, explained, "When a midge lands on your skin, it kind of wanders around before it starts to bite. So at that point, one of the staff running the project will take that insect off, so you get very few bites, to be honest." She emphasized that while participants would inevitably experience some bites, it should not be an excessively uncomfortable ordeal.

    This news follows an incident where a wildlife photographer faced an onslaught from a swarm of midges, capturing the encounter on video, as reported by the BBC. James Roddie, the photographer, noted that midges can introduce an additional layer of complexity during outdoor photography shoots and jobs. Even with the use of midge nets and repellents, they can make conditions quite uncomfortable.

    Midges, according to Purdue University, are minuscule flies known for their severe biting tendencies towards humans, pets, livestock, and wildlife. Concerns also arise about their blood-sucking habits potentially playing a role in the transmission of disease agents.

    This insect family comprises over 5,000 species, found worldwide except in the Antarctic and the Arctic regions. Midges thrive in warm, moist conditions and typically undergo two hatchings during the Scottish summer months.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH snt

    Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH

    WATCH Dramatic videos capture massive fires blazing through New York City; 3 children rescued snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos capture massive fires blazing through New York City; 3 children rescued

    Hilarious Dog chews up Boston groom's passport days before destination wedding in Italy snt

    Hilarious! Dog chews up Boston groom's passport days before destination wedding in Italy

    Russia Ukraine war could drag on for decades, warns former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev snt

    Russia-Ukraine war could drag on for decades, warns former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev

    How Russia's historic moon mission ended in a crash; details of final moments revealed snt

    How Russia's historic moon mission ended in a crash; details of final moments revealed

    Recent Stories

    Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing AJR

    Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing

    Newly single pop singer Britney Spears shares 'life advice' with her fans vma

    Newly single pop singer Britney Spears shares 'life advice' with her fans

    Kiwi to Pomegranate-7 fruits with Anti-ageing properties RBA EAI

    Kiwi to Pomegranate-7 fruits with Anti-ageing properties

    Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC ADC

    Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur and Jeh to explore galleries at NMACC

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon