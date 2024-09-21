Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH)

    A violent clash broke out at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday before the Jummah prayers, resulting in several injuries among worshippers.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    A violent clash broke out at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday before the Jummah prayers, resulting in several injuries among worshippers. The altercation involved followers of the current khateeb, Mufti Waliur Rahman Khan, and the former khateeb, Mufti Ruhul Amin, who recently resurfaced after going into hiding following the fall of the Awami League government.

    The incident began as both factions gathered at the mosque prior to the prayers. Eyewitnesses reported that tension escalated when Mufti Ruhul Amin, accompanied by his supporters, attempted to take control of the microphone while Mufti Waliur was delivering his sermon. This confrontation quickly turned physical, leading to chaos within the mosque.

    According to Mohammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media and public relations division, the clashes were initiated over disagreements regarding the sermon. "The incident occurred between the followers of the incumbent khateeb and the former khateeb," he confirmed.

    During the fracas, objects were hurled across the mosque, including shoes and other items, as both sides engaged in vandalism. Many worshippers, distressed by the violence, chose to leave the premises amid the disorder.

    The police intervened, with Deputy Commissioner for Motijheel Division, Shahriar Ali, noting that law enforcement arrived promptly to manage the situation. "There was a problem with the new and old khateebs inside the mosque, but our members acted quickly to restore order," he stated.

    After approximately half an hour, Mufti Ruhul Amin and his followers exited the mosque, leaving behind a scene of disarray. As worshippers began to gather outside, some started chanting anti-Awami League slogans, further escalating tensions. However, they were quickly dispersed by army, police, and Rapid Action Battalion personnel.

    Once calm was restored, worshippers were permitted to re-enter the mosque to continue their prayers. The clash highlights the ongoing political and religious tensions in the country, exacerbated by Ruhul Amin's return after a significant period of absence.

