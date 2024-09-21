Ukrainian drone strike triggers explosion at Russian military site near Tikhoretsk; WATCH dramatic video

A significant Ukrainian drone attack has targeted a Russian military site near Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region, triggering a massive explosion and subsequent fire, local officials confirmed on Saturday.

A significant Ukrainian drone attack has targeted a Russian military site near Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region, triggering a massive explosion and subsequent fire, local officials confirmed on Saturday. The head of Tikhoretsk, Anatoly Perepelin, shared the information via Telegram, while Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev provided additional details of the incident on the same platform.

According to Kondratyev, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted by Russian military forces in the Tikhoretsk district. However, debris from one of the downed drones caused a fire that rapidly spread to nearby explosive materials.

"The falling debris of one of them caused a fire that spread to explosive objects ... Now, for safety reasons, a temporary evacuation of the residents of the village located near the fire site to nearby populated areas is underway," he said.

While the exact extent of the damage has yet to be assessed, video footage shared on social media has captured dramatic scenes of fire rising above the region, fueling concerns over the explosion's magnitude and potential consequences.

The Tikhoretsk attack comes on the heels of a major Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Tver region two days earlier, which injured 13 people, according to Russia's health ministry. The assault in the town of Toropets caused a large explosion at what reports suggest was a major military site, leading to widespread damage and evacuations.

Ukrainian sources, quoted by AFP and Reuters, indicated that the strike targeted a major ammunitions depot, housing fuel tanks, artillery shells, ballistic missiles, and explosives. The attack appears to have resulted in an estimated £30m ($39m) worth of damage. NASA’s satellite imagery reportedly detected heat sources in the area, and a light-magnitude earthquake was even recorded in the region due to the explosions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to the attack during a video address, hailing it as a "significant outcome" and part of a strategy to weaken Russian forces. He commended the "inspiring precision" of those responsible for the strike.

The attack in Tver follows a growing trend of drone strikes by Ukraine targeting strategic military sites within Russia. Kyiv has demonstrated increasing ambition and technical capability with drones, having previously struck targets as far as 1,800km (1,118 miles) from the border, such as a long-range radar in Orsk. Ukrainian drones have become a critical component of the country's military tactics in its ongoing efforts to repel Russia's full-scale invasion.

