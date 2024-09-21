'Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in': Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange| WATCH

Vinay Kwatra, former Foreign Secretary and current Ambassador, recalls a memorable exchange between Prime Minister Narenda Modi and former US President Barack Obama from the PM's 2014 visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique ability to connect with world leaders, particularly US presidents, is a subject of considerable admiration in diplomatic circles. Officials who accompany him on international trips frequently highlight his talent for forging deep personal bonds, drawing on his life experiences to bridge cultural and geopolitical divides.

As PM Modi gears up for his visit to the United States, reflections on his past interactions have come to the forefront. Vinay Kwatra, the current Indian Ambassador to the US and former Foreign Secretary of India, shared a poignant memory from Modi's first trip to the US in 2014, illustrating the power of personal exchanges in fostering diplomatic relationships.

Also read: PM Modi departs for US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit

During that historic visit, after concluding formal discussions, PM Modi and then-President Barack Obama made their way to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The journey, which lasted about 10-12 minutes, took place in Obama’s opulent stretch limousine. As they settled in for the drive, the conversation naturally gravitated toward family, a topic that often humanizes and deepens political dialogue.

In a light-hearted exchange, President Obama inquired about Modi’s mother. With characteristic candor and a warm smile, PM Modi responded, "President Obama, you might not believe this, but the size of your car is almost the size of the house my mother lives in!" This unexpected comment took President Obama by surprise, considering the impressive size of the limousine.

Kwatra, who was present during this memorable ride, remarked that Modi's revelation offered Obama a rare glimpse into the Prime Minister's modest upbringing and straightforward character.

“This candid revelation offered President Obama a glimpse into PM Modi’s modest upbringing and straightforwardness,” Kwatra recalled.

Also read: PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

This candid moment became a pivotal point in their conversation, reinforcing a sense of camaraderie between two leaders who had both risen from humble beginnings to the highest offices in their respective nations.

The significance of this visit was further highlighted when President Obama gifted PM Modi a rare book on the Parliament of World’s Religions of 1893, which included a paper by Swami Vivekananda. This thoughtful gesture symbolized not only the respect each leader held for the other but also their shared values and commitment to cultural exchange.

Latest Videos