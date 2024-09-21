Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in': Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange| WATCH

    Vinay Kwatra, former Foreign Secretary and current Ambassador, recalls a memorable exchange between Prime Minister Narenda Modi and former US President Barack Obama from the PM's 2014 visit.

    Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in Vinay Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange during 2014 visit snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique ability to connect with world leaders, particularly US presidents, is a subject of considerable admiration in diplomatic circles. Officials who accompany him on international trips frequently highlight his talent for forging deep personal bonds, drawing on his life experiences to bridge cultural and geopolitical divides.

    As PM Modi gears up for his visit to the United States, reflections on his past interactions have come to the forefront. Vinay Kwatra, the current Indian Ambassador to the US and former Foreign Secretary of India, shared a poignant memory from Modi's first trip to the US in 2014, illustrating the power of personal exchanges in fostering diplomatic relationships.

    Also read: PM Modi departs for US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit

    During that historic visit, after concluding formal discussions, PM Modi and then-President Barack Obama made their way to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The journey, which lasted about 10-12 minutes, took place in Obama’s opulent stretch limousine. As they settled in for the drive, the conversation naturally gravitated toward family, a topic that often humanizes and deepens political dialogue.

    In a light-hearted exchange, President Obama inquired about Modi’s mother. With characteristic candor and a warm smile, PM Modi responded, "President Obama, you might not believe this, but the size of your car is almost the size of the house my mother lives in!" This unexpected comment took President Obama by surprise, considering the impressive size of the limousine.

    Kwatra, who was present during this memorable ride, remarked that Modi's revelation offered Obama a rare glimpse into the Prime Minister's modest upbringing and straightforward character.

    “This candid revelation offered President Obama a glimpse into PM Modi’s modest upbringing and straightforwardness,” Kwatra recalled.

    Also read: PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

    This candid moment became a pivotal point in their conversation, reinforcing a sense of camaraderie between two leaders who had both risen from humble beginnings to the highest offices in their respective nations.

    The significance of this visit was further highlighted when President Obama gifted PM Modi a rare book on the Parliament of World’s Religions of 1893, which included a paper by Swami Vivekananda. This thoughtful gesture symbolized not only the respect each leader held for the other but also their shared values and commitment to cultural exchange.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh anr

    ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh

    Bengaluru to face power outrage in key areas on September 22

    Bengaluru to face power outage in key areas on September 22

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more snt

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row anr

    'False interpretations...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams media over Wayanad rehab cost row

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar anr

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar

    Recent Stories

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case RBA

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case

    Common Car Driving Mistakes: A Guide to Safe Driving anr

    Common Car Driving Mistakes: A Guide to Safe Driving

    Tirupati Laddoo row: Who created it? Check out traditional recipe of sacred dish gcw

    Tirupati Laddoo row: Who created it? Check out traditional recipe of sacred dish

    ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh anr

    ANTF crackdown nets 469 arrests, seizes over 20,000 kg of illegal drugs in Uttar Pradesh

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH) snt

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon