Beijing Court opens MH370 compensation case, families demand fresh search in Indian Ocean as spotlight back

A Beijing Court on Monday commenced the MH370 victims’ compensation case. Around 40 Chinese families have filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, Rolls Royce, and Allianz Insurance demanding compensation and investigation into the matter to uncover the truth. With the case hearing in China, the global spotlight on MH370 mystery and tragedy is back.

A Malaysian Airlines aircraft (MH370) carrying 239 people most of whom were Chinese mysteriously disappeared. The MH370 aircraft took off from Beijing on March 8, 2014, and was approaching its destination Kuala Lumpur. However, the aircraft took a different turn and after some minutes vanished not only from the radar systems but possibly from the face of the earth.

No traces of the Malaysian Airlines aircraft have been found since March 8, 2014, which has kept global authorities puzzling. The families of the victims have been eagerly waiting for an answer and some even a closure. Various search operations were launched in the Indian Ocean to find the aircraft but no traces were found to date.

Australia launched the biggest search operation in 2017 but even that was halted as no progress could be made in the case. Similarly, a private US firm began exploration in 2018 into the seabed of the vast Indian Ocean but even that came to an unsuccessful end after months of work. Amidst all this, as the Beijing Court begins hearing the MH370 compensation case, a call for a fresh search of the aircraft has gained momentum.

Around 40 families of victims are calling for a fresh search into the Indian Ocean. Some of the families are also ready to contribute financially to a new search. The Malaysian Government has not commented on the issue yet sparking anger among the disgruntled families waiting to get some respite.

The compensation claim from the families of the victims ranges from 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) to 80 million yuan ($11.2 million) per family. Some have also claimed further compensation in the form of moral compensation which stands at between 30 million yuan ($4.2 million) and 40 million yuan ($5.6 million).