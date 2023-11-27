Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Beijing Court opens MH370 compensation case, families demand fresh search in Indian Ocean as spotlight back

    Families of the victims of the MH370 aircraft have seen a positive light after nearly a decade. A Beijing Court on Monday commenced the compensation case filed by around 40 families against Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, Rolls Royce, and Allianz Insurance.

    Beijing Court opens MH370 compensation case, families demand fresh search in Indian Ocean as spotlight back avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 9:09 PM IST

    A Beijing Court on Monday commenced the MH370 victims’ compensation case. Around 40 Chinese families have filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, Rolls Royce, and Allianz Insurance demanding compensation and investigation into the matter to uncover the truth. With the case hearing in China, the global spotlight on MH370 mystery and tragedy is back. 

    A Malaysian Airlines aircraft (MH370) carrying 239 people most of whom were Chinese mysteriously disappeared. The MH370 aircraft took off from Beijing on March 8, 2014, and was approaching its destination Kuala Lumpur. However, the aircraft took a different turn and after some minutes vanished not only from the radar systems but possibly from the face of the earth.

    Also Read: Palestine’s Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it

    No traces of the Malaysian Airlines aircraft have been found since March 8, 2014, which has kept global authorities puzzling. The families of the victims have been eagerly waiting for an answer and some even a closure. Various search operations were launched in the Indian Ocean to find the aircraft but no traces were found to date. 

    Australia launched the biggest search operation in 2017 but even that was halted as no progress could be made in the case. Similarly, a private US firm began exploration in 2018 into the seabed of the vast Indian Ocean but even that came to an unsuccessful end after months of work. Amidst all this, as the Beijing Court begins hearing the MH370 compensation case, a call for a fresh search of the aircraft has gained momentum.

    Around 40 families of victims are calling for a fresh search into the Indian Ocean. Some of the families are also ready to contribute financially to a new search. The Malaysian Government has not commented on the issue yet sparking anger among the disgruntled families waiting to get some respite.

    The compensation claim from the families of the victims ranges from 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) to 80 million yuan ($11.2 million) per family. Some have also claimed further compensation in the form of moral compensation which stands at between 30 million yuan ($4.2 million) and 40 million yuan ($5.6 million).

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palestines Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it avv

    Palestine’s Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it

    Israel Hamas war Video of IDF troops 'partying' inside Islamic University of Gaza goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Video of IDF troops 'partying' inside Islamic University of Gaza goes viral (WATCH)

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un worried as large section of country's men face premature baldness avv

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un worried as large section of country’s men face premature baldness

    WATCH Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7 snt

    WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert avv

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert

    Recent Stories

    Sanjay Dutt visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi - Photos SHG

    Sanjay Dutt visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi - Photos

    cricket Cricket's dark day: Phillip Hughes' memory lives on forever osf

    Cricket's dark day: Phillip Hughes' memory lives on forever

    Kerala: 6-year-old girl kidnapped by a gang while going to tuition in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: 6-year-old girl kidnapped by a gang while going to tuition in Kollam

    CM BHAGWANT MANN AND DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL LAUNCH MUKH MANTRI TIRATH YATRA SCHEME IN PUNJAB

    CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launch Mukhya Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme in Punjab

    No leader better than Narendra Modi for PM post says Vikas Divyakirti of Drishti IAS watch gcw

    No leader better than Narendra Modi for PM post, says Vikas Divyakirti of ‘Drishti IAS' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon