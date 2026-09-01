Erin Piacenti, 32, a Bank of America VP and lawyer, was fatally stabbed in New York’s Times Square on August 31. The attack also injured a 68-year-old man. Police later shot the suspected attacker, Pamela Cisneros, after she advanced with knives.

Erin Piacenti, 32, a lawyer and Bank of America vice president, was fatally stabbed in the abdomen near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue in New York’s Times Square on Monday, August 31. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but later died from her injuries. Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack.

Career And Personal Life

Piacenti was a Fordham Law School graduate and worked as a vice president in Bank of America’s business selection and conflicts division. She had recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Frank, who is also a lawyer. The couple had purchased their first home in Chester, New Jersey, in September 2025.

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Second Victim And Police Response

Police identified the alleged attacker as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros of Queens. Authorities said she first stabbed a 68-year-old man near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue before attacking Piacenti less than 20 seconds later. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and remains in stable condition. Officers confronted Cisneros in Times Square after witnesses alerted them.

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Attacker Shot By Police

Police said Cisneros refused to drop the two knives she was carrying and allegedly threatened officers before advancing toward them. Officers first used a Taser before opening fire, after which Cisneros was taken to Bellevue Hospital and pronounced dead. The knives were recovered, while the officers were taken to hospital for evaluation. Cisneros had no arrest record but had two documented mental health-related incidents with the NYPD in 2019 and 2020. The NYPD Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.