Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, made a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. Khanal praised his successful tenure, highlighting milestones in energy cooperation, trade, infrastructure, and people-to-people relations.

Ambassador Srivastava's Farewell Call

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Wednesday made a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. As per Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, the Indian envoy made the farewell call in the afternoon.

In a post on X, the ministry said, “On the occasion, Hon. Minister Khanal congratulated Ambassador Srivastava on the successful completion of his tenure while appreciating his efforts to further deepening multifaceted ties of Nepal-India relations. He highlighted major milestones in energy cooperation, trade, and infrastructure connectivity as well as people-to-people relations." Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Shisir Khanal received H. E. Mr Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, for a farewell call at the Ministry this afternoon. On the occasion, Hon. Minister Khanal congratulated Ambassador Srivastava on the successful completion of… pic.twitter.com/qA1DGMpqgi — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) September 16, 2026

During the meeting, Nepali Foreign Minister Khanal expressed his deep gratitude for the solidarity and swift disaster relief support to Nepal in the aftermath of the disastrous floods in the Bhote Koshi River. Ambassador Srivastava expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of Nepal for all the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure and expressed hope that Nepal-India relations will continue to flourish in the days ahead.

The Indian Ambassador also made a farewell call on the Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai on Wednesday, the foreign ministry announced. The post said, “On the occasion, the Foreign Secretary appreciated the contribution of the Ambassador in further strengthening Nepal-India relations and acknowledged his active role in achieving significant progress in the areas of energy, cross-border infrastructure and people-to-people relations. He also extended his best wishes for his future endeavours."

Praise for India's Disaster Relief Support

During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Nepal for all the support and cooperation that he received during his tenure in Nepal.

Earlier on Tuesday, lauding the Indian Army’s swift on-ground support and technological interventions during ongoing disaster relief operations, Nepali MP and hydromechanical engineer Sagar Dhakal expressed gratitude to the Government of India, highlighting a high level of bilateral coordination on the front lines.

Emphasising the joint response between security forces, Dhakal noted that international teams have integrated seamlessly with local operational units to navigate the extreme terrain. "The Indian Army has been very helpful. We have been coordinating closely with the Nepali Army, which is highly experienced and well-equipped for operations in mountainous terrain. At the same time, the Indian Army has been working alongside us on the front lines. We are all working together as one team," Dhakal said.

Highlighting specific technical assistance, the lawmaker pointed out that Indian personnel introduced specialised solutions to overcome hazardous ground conditions caused by severe mud sludge. "The Indian teams have also brought new technologies and innovative ideas. For example, they introduced a chemical that helps separate mud from water, making it possible to walk over mud sludge more safely. That proved to be very useful. I have shared this knowledge with my own team as well, as it is important to have such resources available as a backup," he explained.

This comes as joint Indian and Nepali rescue teams continue to navigate severe environmental obstacles inside the Chilime Hydropower Project tunnel in Rasuwa, deploying excavators, loaders and mud pumps to clear blocked sections and reach the underground powerhouse. (ANI)