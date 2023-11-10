Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Another embarrassment for Pakistan; lamination paper shortage delays passport process

    Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of lamination papers and therefore the country is unable to issue passports to its citizens, especially students. The paper shortage has led to a nationwide scarcity of passports.

    Another embarrassment for Pakistan; lamination paper shortage delays passport process anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, the country is now facing difficulty in issuing passports to citizens due to a scarcity of lamination paper. Media reports from Pakistan referenced cases where students were experiencing unusual delays in getting their passports in the face of approaching international admissions deadlines. There appears to be no end in sight to the plight of thousands of Pakistanis who want a passport in order to travel outside for employment, study, or enjoyment.

    As reported by Express Tribune citing Pakistan's Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P), the lamination paper is an essential component in passports and is usually imported from France. The paper shortage has led to a nationwide scarcity of passports.

    "I was all set to move to Dubai for work soon. My family and I were beyond ecstatic that our fortunes would finally change but the mismanagement of the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P) seems to have cost me my golden ticket out of poverty and this country," an individual who went by the last name Gul, was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

    Such inefficiencies in passport issuance for Pakistani nationals have also been observed in the past. The Express Tribune stated that DGI&P's debt to printers and a scarcity of lamination sheets caused passport printing to halt in 2013.

    Previously, the passport office in Peshawar could process 3,000–4,000 passports every day, but a senior officer told The Express Tribune that they could only process 12–13 passports per day at this time.

    Meanwhile, Pakistani government sources indicate that the crisis will be resolved as soon as possible. Qadir Yar Tiwana, Director General, Media Department, Ministry of Home Affairs said that the government is trying to resolve the crisis as soon as possible. He expressed hope that the situation would be brought under control and passport distribution would be restored as usual.
     

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel doesnt seek to occupy or govern Gaza says Netanyahu gcw

    Israel doesn't seek to occupy or govern Gaza, says Netanyahu

    Cash-strapped Pakistan roasted for sending 100 tonnes of relief aid to war-struck Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan roasted for sending 100 tonnes of relief aid to war-struck Gaza (WATCH)

    USFDA approves first vaccine to prevent disease caused by chikungunya virus gcw

    USFDA approves first vaccine to prevent disease caused by chikungunya virus

    We must all stand united against it PM Trudeau after overnight shootings at Jewish schools gcw

    'We must all stand united against it': PM Trudeau after overnight shootings at Jewish schools

    UK set to tag India as safe country; that will end asylum rights for illegal migrants

    UK set to tag India as safe country; that will end asylum rights for illegal migrants

    Recent Stories

    ED seizes properties worth Rs 24.95 crores linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman in money laundering case AJR

    BREAKING: ED seizes properties worth Rs 24.95 crores linked to Hero MotoCorp Chairman in money laundering case

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: This polling booth has just 35 voters, all members of one family

    Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings ATG

    Hot chocolate to turmeric latte: 7 drinks to try in winter mornings

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme rkn

    Kerala becomes first state to complete social audit at National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

    Does Gigi Hadid feel 'uneasy' with Taylor Swift's 'blooming love' rumours with Travis Kelce? Know details vma

    Does Gigi Hadid feel 'uneasy' with Taylor Swift's 'blooming love' rumours with Travis Kelce? Know details

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon