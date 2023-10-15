Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid Israel-Hamas war, video of frustrated UK citizens beating up pro-Palestinian supporters goes viral

    As the situation unfolds in Gaza, many individuals in the UK have voiced their concerns over the activities and behaviour of certain groups or individuals who align themselves with Hamas. 

    Amid Israel-Hamas war, video of frustrated UK citizens beating up pro-Palestinian supporters goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in several cities across the United Kingdom, including London and Manchester, on Sunday to voice their support for the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. In London, over 1,000 police officers were deployed as protesters marched from the BBC's New Broadcasting House to Downing Street. The protests come in the wake of the recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ignited by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. Fighters from the Palestinian terrorist group entered communities near the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant loss of life and taking hostages.

    Also read: Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH)

    In the UK's capital, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration saw crowds waving Palestinian flags and displaying supportive placards as they marched towards Downing Street. However, amid the peaceful protests, there were reports of "small pockets of disorder" that included incidents such as flares, bottles, and fireworks being thrown at police. Amid the protests, a growing sentiment of frustration and concern has emerged among citizens, who are increasingly exasperated with the disruptions and chaos attributed to supporters of Hamas.

    As the situation unfolds, many individuals in the UK have voiced their concerns over the activities and behaviour of certain groups or individuals who align themselves with Hamas. While freedom of expression and the right to hold differing viewpoints are important tenets of democratic societies, there is a growing sentiment that certain actions attributed to Hamas supporters have crossed boundaries and impacted the peaceful coexistence of residents in the UK.

    "Enough is Enough. Fed up with the damage, disruptions and chaos created by Hamas supporters in UK, citizens giving back now. The Hamas supporters should abide by the law of the land where they live," wrote an X user along with a video of a scuffle that erupted during Sunday's protest.

    The Metropolitan Police warned that individuals showing support for Hamas, considered a proscribed terrorist organization, or deviating from the designated route could face arrest. Several individuals were reportedly detained by the police during the protests, while one person was caught after throwing an object at a police van.

    In an update on arrests, the Metropolitan Police reported a total of fifteen arrests, including offenses such as assaults on emergency workers and setting off fireworks in public places. Among those detained, eight individuals were arrested in the evening over these offenses.

    Protests also occurred in other UK cities, including Liverpool, Bristol, Cambridge, Norwich, Coventry, Edinburgh, and Swansea. In Glasgow, thousands participated in an event organized by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

    Also read: Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH)

    Amid the protests, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman had previously urged police chiefs to consider whether the slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" should be seen as an "expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world," potentially constituting a "racially aggravated" public order offense in certain contexts.

    The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has also seen a "massive increase" in antisemitic incidents in London, according to Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the rise in antisemitism, emphasizing the importance of civilian safety while acknowledging Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas attacks.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH) snt

    Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH)

    They are burning us Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas snt

    'They are burning us': Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas

    Hamas stopping us Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN) snt

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH) snt

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH)

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth snt

    Fact Check: Has Cristiano Ronaldo pledged support to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war? Here's the truth

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 80 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Gurbaz smashes 80

    Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH) snt

    Israel PM Netanyahu convenes emergency cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas' (WATCH)

    5 home remedies to remove body tan RKK

    5 home remedies to remove body tan

    They are burning us Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas snt

    'They are burning us': Chilling texts of Israeli-American family before being killed by Hamas

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon