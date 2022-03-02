Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy

According to the city mayor, at least 21 people have been killed, and 112 have been injured in shelling in the previous 24 hours. Earlier in the day, in his first State of the Union speech, US President Joe Biden threatened to make Vladimir Putin "pay the price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that about 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of the conflict. Reuters cited Zelenskyy as stating this as Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which has been heavily shelled in recent days.

In announcing that Russia will be barred from its airspace, Biden stated that the Russian president would face a "wall of strength" in Ukraine. Biden's remarks came as Russian forces intensified their airstrikes on Tuesday's dense metropolitan areas, shelling the centre plaza of Ukraine's second-largest city and the main TV tower in Kyiv. "Nobody is going to forgive. Nobody will ever forget, "After the massacre on Kharkiv's plaza, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged.

Meanwhile, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles made its way slowly into Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city of almost 3 million people. The West was concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attempt to destabilise the administration and create a Kremlin-friendly dictatorship. Invading forces also advanced on other towns and cities, notably the vital ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

The death toll in Ukraine remained unknown as the combat continued on. According to one senior Western intelligence officer, at over 5,000 Russian soldiers were arrested or killed. Ukraine could not provide an overall estimate of soldier losses.

