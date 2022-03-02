  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy

    According to the city mayor, at least 21 people have been killed, and 112 have been injured in shelling in the previous 24 hours. Earlier in the day, in his first State of the Union speech, US President Joe Biden threatened to make Vladimir Putin "pay the price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war says Ukraine President Zelenskyy gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday that about 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of the conflict. Reuters cited Zelenskyy as stating this as Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which has been heavily shelled in recent days.

    According to the city mayor, at least 21 people have been killed, and 112 have been injured in shelling in the previous 24 hours. Earlier in the day, in his first State of the Union speech, US President Joe Biden threatened to make Vladimir Putin "pay the price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    In announcing that Russia will be barred from its airspace, Biden stated that the Russian president would face a "wall of strength" in Ukraine. Biden's remarks came as Russian forces intensified their airstrikes on Tuesday's dense metropolitan areas, shelling the centre plaza of Ukraine's second-largest city and the main TV tower in Kyiv. "Nobody is going to forgive. Nobody will ever forget, "After the massacre on Kharkiv's plaza, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged.

    Meanwhile, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles made its way slowly into Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city of almost 3 million people. The West was concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attempt to destabilise the administration and create a Kremlin-friendly dictatorship. Invading forces also advanced on other towns and cities, notably the vital ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

    The death toll in Ukraine remained unknown as the combat continued on. According to one senior Western intelligence officer, at over 5,000 Russian soldiers were arrested or killed. Ukraine could not provide an overall estimate of soldier losses.

    Also Read | 'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

    Also Read | 'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

    Also Read | Fact Check: Is TIME magazine cover featuring Putin's photo with Hitler moustache fake?

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine war history is repeating says Zelenskyy recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar in Kyiv gcw

    'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

    Joe Biden refers Ukrainian as Iranian during State of Union address internet shows no mercy gcw

    Joe Biden refers to Ukrainian as 'Iranian', internet shows no mercy

    Ukraine war: Apple halts online sales of iPhones, iPads, more in Russia - ADT

    Ukraine war: Apple halts online sales of iPhones, iPads, more in Russia

    Joe Biden US troops wont fight for Ukraine will defend NATO gcw

    Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

    Ash Wednesday: Churches across Mumbai to pray for peace in war-torn Ukraine - ADT

    Ash Wednesday: Churches across Mumbai to pray for peace in war-torn Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result: TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    Ukraine war history is repeating says Zelenskyy recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar in Kyiv gcw

    'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

    football Meet Hansjorg Wyss the Swiss billionaire who may be Chelsea new owner Roman Abramovich

    Meet Hansjorg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire who may be Chelsea's new owner

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India - ADT

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license gcw

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon