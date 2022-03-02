'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

"To the rest of the world: what is the sense of saying never again for 80 years if the rest of the world remains silent when a bomb is dropped on the same place as Babyn Yar? At least 5 people were killed. History repeating itself," Zelenskyy wrote, who has developed as a powerful leader as a result of his steadfast defiance in the face of Russia's attack.

As Russian soldiers shelled key Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew a World War II comparison and chastised world powers for remaining "quiet" over Moscow's invasion. After five people were murdered in an airstrike aimed at Kyiv's major television tower in the Babi Yar area, Ukraine's President, who has emerged as a powerful leader for his passionate resistance in the face of Russia's invasion, turned to Twitter. According to the news agency AFP, the hit disrupted some transmissions but left the structure intact.

"To the rest of the world: what is the sense of saying never again for 80 years if the rest of the world remains silent when a bomb is dropped on the same place as Babyn Yar? At least 5 people were killed. History repeating itself," Zelenskyy wrote, who has developed as a powerful leader as a result of his steadfast defiance in the face of Russia's attack.

"Never again" is a motto linked with Nazi Germany's Holocaust of Jews. The slogan can also be found on Holocaust memorials like the Dachau concentration camp.

The word has come to be used to denounce and grieve terrorist atrocities and genocides worldwide. The Ukrainian president's comment is a jab at world powers who have sworn for decades not to repeat the atrocities of Nazi Germany while remaining mute on Russia's ongoing military action.

The connection to Babyn Yar is especially significant: the ravine, which is now part of the Kyiv district, was the location of Jewish killings during the Holocaust. In September 1941, nearly 33,000 Jews were massacred in Babyn Yar, making it one of the Nazi regime's most significant mass killings. Later, the ravine was the site of the killings of the Soviet Union and Ukrainian nationalist prisoners of war.

Also Read | Apple, Nike, Ford and more - Global brands shun Russia over Ukraine war

Also Read | Emotional EU Parliament gives Ukraine President Zelensky standing ovation

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Second round of talks to be held on March 2