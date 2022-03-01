'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

"I shall not be in a state of panic or weeping. I'll be composed and certain. My kids are staring at me. I'll be right next to them. And right next to my hubby. And with you," Ukraine's first lady wrote beside a photo of the Ukrainian flag on Instagram.

As Ukraine is fighting Russian troops, a message from Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska shared a heartwarming post. The post comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family decided to return to the capital city of Kyiv. In a video message released on Friday, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had designated him as "target number one" and his family as "target number two."

Meanwhile, a page on LinkedIn --- SupportWomen.com --- wrote a post: "It is said that many are a crowd," wrote Olena on her Instagram. - It does not apply to us because thousands of Ukrainians are not crowds; this is an army! And today, I will not panic and cry. I will be calm and confident. My children are watching me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And with you. I love you! I love Ukraine!"

Additionally, a user on Twitter, sharing a picture of the couple, she wrote:

"What a lovely picture! May God be with anyone who needs help and support in this world fraught with human-created violence. Better to deal with pandemics than have to deal with human violence!"

Olena, 44, met her husband while studying architecture and literature at Kryvyi Rih National University. They have two children, Oleksandra, 17, and Kyrylo, 9.

