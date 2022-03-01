  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

    "I shall not be in a state of panic or weeping. I'll be composed and certain. My kids are staring at me. I'll be right next to them. And right next to my hubby. And with you," Ukraine's first lady wrote beside a photo of the Ukrainian flag on Instagram.

    Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post says will not panic or cry gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As Ukraine is fighting Russian troops, a message from Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska shared a heartwarming post. The post comes days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family decided to return to the capital city of Kyiv. In a video message released on Friday, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had designated him as "target number one" and his family as "target number two."

    Olena offered her opinions on the continuing battle in a new Instagram post on Friday. "I shall not be in a state of panic or weeping. I'll be composed and certain. My kids are staring at me. I'll be right next to them. And right next to my hubby. And with you," Ukraine's first lady wrote beside a photo of the Ukrainian flag on Instagram.

    Meanwhile, a page on LinkedIn --- SupportWomen.com --- wrote a post: "It is said that many are a crowd," wrote Olena on her Instagram. - It does not apply to us because thousands of Ukrainians are not crowds; this is an army! And today, I will not panic and cry. I will be calm and confident. My children are watching me. I will be next to them. And next to my husband. And with you. I love you! I love Ukraine!"

    Additionally, a user on Twitter, sharing a picture of the couple, she wrote: 
    "What a lovely picture! May God be with anyone who needs help and support in this world fraught with human-created violence. Better to deal with pandemics than have to deal with human violence!"

    Olena, 44, met her husband while studying architecture and literature at Kryvyi Rih National University. They have two children, Oleksandra, 17, and Kyrylo, 9.

    Also Read | India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

    Also Read | 2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Also Read | 'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia's isolation grows-dnm

    Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia’s isolation grows

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia's isolation grows-dnm

    Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia’s isolation grows

    Kpop Blackpink Rose has tested positive for Covid 19 drb

    Blackpink's Rosé has tested positive for Covid-19

    Russia Ukraine crisis Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient

    Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon