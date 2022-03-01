  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact Check: Is TIME magazine cover featuring Putin's photo with Hitler moustache fake?

    One of the photos is Putin sporting a Hitler moustache, while the other is a blended image of Putin sporting Hitler's piercing gaze and a Nazi symbol. Both photographs are accompanied by the phrase "The Return of History: How Putin Ruined Europe's Dream." 

    Fact Check Is TIME magazine cover featuring Putin s photo with Hitler moustache fake gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Two photos circulating on social media depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as German dictator Adolf Hitler on the cover of TIME Magazine seems to be fake.  One of the photos is Putin sporting a Hitler moustache, while the other is a blended image of Putin sporting Hitler's piercing gaze and a Nazi symbol. Both photographs are accompanied by the phrase "The Return of History: How Putin Ruined Europe's Dream." According to the viral posts, these photographs were supposed to be from the magazine's February 28-March 7 edition.

    After seeing it posted online, many individuals fell for the ruse and even offered their thoughts about it.

    TIME Magazine did not issue such covers, and both viral photos have been modified. They were really designed by a graphic designer as artworks. The photographs have gone viral amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday last week.

    All uncertainty regarding the covers was put to rest on February 28 when Patrick Mulder took to Twitter to reveal that he designed them.

    Patrick Mulder, a graphic designer, made the artwork and shared it on Twitter along with a note. Mulder stated that he intended to produce something that contributed to the discussion surrounding the invasion of Ukraine and caught the general sentiment.

    "Because my TIME artwork has gone viral, I felt it would be fair to write a bit about it. The picture is one of three that I produced on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. I thought TIME's official cover was uninspired and lacked conviction," Mulder took to Twitter.

    Also Read | Russia used cluster bombs, vacuum bombs during invasion, claims Ukrainian ambassador

     

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine govt using civilians as ‘human shields’, claims Russia

    Also Read | Russia has sent 400 mercenaries to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, says report

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact check Army's combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Fact-check: Army's new combat pattern uniform is not the same as LTTE's

    Fact check PM convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented gcw

    Fact-check: PM's convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented

    Fact check Did Centre distribute only 26 dot 14 per cent of COVID funds to states gcw

    Fact-check: Did Centre distribute only 26.14% of COVID funds under ECRP-II to states?

    Fact check Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Fact check Mukesh Ambani and family have no plans to relocate to London

    Fact-check: Mukesh Ambani and family have no plans to relocate to London

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues including Ukraine gcw

    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues, including Ukraine

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Know Simbu's shocking salary per episode RCB

    Bigg Boss Ultimate: Know Simbu's shocking salary per episode

    Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS 2021-22: PCB, CA, security agencies dismiss online threats against Ashton Agar-ayh

    PAK vs AUS: PCB, CA, security agencies dismiss online threats against Agar

    Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar first look on Maha Shivaratri RCB

    Chiranjeevi reveals Bhola Shankar’s first look on Maha Shivaratri

    India offers to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring countries - ADT

    India offers to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring countries

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon