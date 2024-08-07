Helicopter crash in Nuwakot: Air Dynasty chopper collides with hill, 4 dead

The helicopter was en route from Kathmandu to Rasuwa when it went missing after departing Syafru Besi. It is reportedly said that the helicopter took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM. Contact with the helicopter was lost shortly after it reached Surya Chaur in Nuwakot.

In a tragic incident, an Air Dynasty helicopter on Wednesday (August 7) crashed, claiming the lives of four individuals. The incident took place in Shivapuri, Nuwakot, when the helicopter, identified by registration number 9N-AGD, collided with a hill at Surya Chaur-7.

The helicopter was en route from Kathmandu to Rasuwa when it went missing after departing Syafru Besi. It is reportedly said that the helicopter took off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM. Contact with the helicopter was lost shortly after it reached Surya Chaur in Nuwakot.

Emergency services and a rescue team have arrived at the crash site to assist with the recovery operations. Chief District Officer of Nuwakot, Ramkrishna Adhikari, confirmed that local residents had reported sighting the aircraft in the Shivpuri-7 Surya Chaur area before the crash.

The helicopter, which crashed in Shivapuri, Nuwakot, had a total of five people on board at the time of the incident. This included four Chinese nationals and the pilot. The Chinese nationals were reportedly en route to Rasuwa.

