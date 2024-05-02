Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday referred to India and Japan, two QUAD partners, and Russia and China, two adversaries, as "xenophobic" nations, stating that unlike the United States, they do not welcome immigrants.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday referred to India and Japan, two QUAD partners, and Russia and China, two adversaries, as "xenophobic" nations, stating that unlike the United States, they do not welcome immigrants.

"This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants,” Biden told his supporters at a fundraiser here on Wednesday evening.

"We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants,” Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said.

"Immigrants are what makes us strong. Not a joke. That's not hyperbole, because we have an influx of workers who want to be here and want to contribute," the president said at the Democratic Party fundraiser.

India and Japan, both members of QUAD, a strategic security dialogue including the US and Australia, have recently engaged in high-level visits with President Biden. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US for a State Visit, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had an official visit to the White House last month.

President Biden's immigration policies have come under scrutiny amid a surge of illegal immigrants entering the US monthly, drawing criticism from opponents and the Republican Party.

Immigration remains a prominent issue leading up to the November 5 presidential election, where Biden will compete against former President Donald Trump, expected to be confirmed as the Republican Party's nominee at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, and at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Latest Videos