    Adult-rated film accidentally played on Qantas flight after technical error with children onboard

    Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo were subjected to an unexpected screening of the adult film 'Daddio' due to technical difficulties with the in-flight entertainment system. The airline apologized for the incident, which left many passengers, especially families, uncomfortable.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    Passengers on a recent Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo were shocked when an adult film was unexpectedly played on all screens during the flight.  The in-flight entertainment system had technical problems that prevented passengers from choosing their own movies. Rather, the airline unintentionally screened the R-rated movie Daddio, which had graphic material such as sexual themes and nudity. Before the airline changed to a more kid-friendly film, the offensive content was presented for over an hour, which made many families and kids uncomfortable.

    There was no option to "pause, dim, or turn it off," according to a Reddit user. Qantas apologised after the event and is looking into the matter at the moment.

    The user wrote, “So, I was on Qantas flight QF59 from Sydney to Haneda today and the in-flight entertainment system was down. After a one-hour delay, the pilot decided to take off anyway, but the only option left was for the crew to play a movie on every screen and it was impossible to pause, dim or turn it off. Here’s the kicker: the movie they played was extremely inappropriate. It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting, the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones.”

    It took nearly an hour for the Qantas crew to change the movie. Everyone found the situation quite uncomfortable, especially families with young children. The Reddit member was shocked that such stuff was permitted and even posted some images of the movie with explicit texting exchanges.

    In the film Daddio, which stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, a young woman takes a cab from an airport in New York. She discusses her previous choices with the driver during the journey, including having an affair with a married guy. This leads to more surprising and deep conversation between the two characters.

