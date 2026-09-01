Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's US speech on unity, calling it a disconnect between words and the reality for minorities in India. He accused the RSS of hypocrisy, citing rising communal friction.

Pitroda Calls Out Disconnect in RSS Rhetoric

Veteran leader and Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, on Tuesday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent high-profile outreach event in the US, where he said Hinduism believes in the unity of humanity.

Speaking with ANI on Bhagwat's public statements in New York, where the RSS chief asserted that unity in diversity is in India's DNA, Pitroda called out what he described as a fundamental disconnect between the organisation's public rhetoric and ground realities. "You ask people from Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist communities and others how they feel in India today, and you have the answer. It's one thing to say we respect everybody and then turn around and beat somebody... You (Bhagwat) don't mean what you say, and you don't say what you mean. It's nice to say all this, but is it really true in action? Actions speak louder than your words," Pitroda said.

Bhagwat's 'One World One Humanity' Address

Addressing the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Bhagwat said different religions may follow different paths, but humanity and truth remain one. "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you call yourself Hindu, you must believe all paths are leading to the same goal," Bhagwat said, adding, "If you want to call yourself Hindu, then you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal. And every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings." The event was organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD).

Controversy Surrounding US Tour

Bhagwat arrived in the US as part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach programme, which also includes visits to Canada and the UK. During his US visit, he has met members of the Indian diaspora, Indian-American business leaders and community representatives. Bhagwat's tour of the US was met with significant political controversy and public opposition before and during his key events. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had strongly opposed Bhagwat's visit, labelling the RSS a communal organisation that acts contrary to secular principles. Multiple NYC Council members also urged venues like Madison Square Garden to cancel the proceedings.

Minority Concerns and Allegations of Hypocrisy

Supporting Mayor Mamdani's stance, Pitroda noted that the criticism reflects real anxiety felt by religious minorities across India. "You ask an average Muslim or Christian how they feel in the last 15 years, what has happened to their churches, their communities, and they will tell you," Pitroda said, alleging rising communal friction in India. Pitroda argued that claiming respect for all religions while incidents of violence and caste-based discrimination persist--such as attacks on Dalits or minority groups--exposes hypocrisy. He emphasised that true adherence to India's founding principles requires protecting all communities in practice, not just in speeches delivered on foreign soil.

A Call for an Inclusive, Secular India

While acknowledging that any organisation has the right to conduct private overseas events, Pitroda reaffirmed his vision of an inclusive, secular India. He called on all Indian institutions to return to the nation's core foundational values, where equality, trust, and harmony take precedence over political posturing.

(ANI)