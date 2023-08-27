21 Indian-origin women fed radioactive chapatis in UK in 1969?

Around 21 Indian-origin women, identified through a local general practitioner, were part of a research trial in 1969 aimed at studying iron deficiency in the South Asian population of the city. Iron-59, an iron isotope, was incorporated into the bread provided to the participants.

A member of the UK's Opposition Labour Party, also serving as the shadow minister for women and equalities, has called for a statutory inquiry into a medical research study dating back to the 1960s. This research involved administering chapatis containing radioactive isotopes to Indian-origin women to address iron deficiency. Taiwo Owatemi, the Member of Parliament for Coventry, expressed deep concern for the affected women and their families.

Owatemi emphasized her primary concern for the well-being of the women and their families who were subjects of this study. She announced her intention to call for a parliamentary debate on the matter after the September recess and subsequently advocate for a full Statutory Inquiry. The goal is to understand how this study was permitted, why the recommendations of the Medical Research Council (MRC) report were not pursued, and to provide the affected individuals with an opportunity to share their experiences, receive support, and ensure lessons are learned.

The MRC had previously commissioned an independent inquiry in response to a Channel 4 documentary in 1995 that raised questions about the study. The experiment involved providing chapatis with Iron-59 to the participants and later assessing their radiation levels at a research facility in Oxfordshire.

The MRC's statement noted that the study concluded that "Asian women should take extra iron because the iron in the flour was insoluble." The organization affirmed its commitment to high standards, including engagement, openness, and transparency, and mentioned that the issues had been addressed following the documentary's broadcast in 1995.

