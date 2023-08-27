Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    21 Indian-origin women fed radioactive chapatis in UK in 1969?

    Around 21 Indian-origin women, identified through a local general practitioner, were part of a research trial in 1969 aimed at studying iron deficiency in the South Asian population of the city. Iron-59, an iron isotope, was incorporated into the bread provided to the participants.

    21 Indian-origin women fed radioactive chapatis in UK in 1969?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    A member of the UK's Opposition Labour Party, also serving as the shadow minister for women and equalities, has called for a statutory inquiry into a medical research study dating back to the 1960s. This research involved administering chapatis containing radioactive isotopes to Indian-origin women to address iron deficiency. Taiwo Owatemi, the Member of Parliament for Coventry, expressed deep concern for the affected women and their families.

    Around 21 Indian-origin women, identified through a local general practitioner, were part of a research trial in 1969 aimed at studying iron deficiency in the South Asian population of the city. Iron-59, an iron isotope, was incorporated into the bread provided to the participants.

    Owatemi emphasized her primary concern for the well-being of the women and their families who were subjects of this study. She announced her intention to call for a parliamentary debate on the matter after the September recess and subsequently advocate for a full Statutory Inquiry. The goal is to understand how this study was permitted, why the recommendations of the Medical Research Council (MRC) report were not pursued, and to provide the affected individuals with an opportunity to share their experiences, receive support, and ensure lessons are learned.

    The MRC had previously commissioned an independent inquiry in response to a Channel 4 documentary in 1995 that raised questions about the study. The experiment involved providing chapatis with Iron-59 to the participants and later assessing their radiation levels at a research facility in Oxfordshire.

    The MRC's statement noted that the study concluded that "Asian women should take extra iron because the iron in the flour was insoluble." The organization affirmed its commitment to high standards, including engagement, openness, and transparency, and mentioned that the issues had been addressed following the documentary's broadcast in 1995.

    Special Series Part-III: Merchants of terror run amok

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Six people like Yevgeny Prigozhin who dared to stand up to Vladimir Putin, but met with dire outcomes

    Six people like Yevgeny Prigozhin who dared to stand up to Vladimir Putin, but met with dire outcomes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend G20 in India in person, says Kremlin AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend G20 Summit in person, says Kremlin

    Heineken exits Russia, brewer to bear 320 million dollar loss

    Heineken exits Russia, brewer to bear $320 million loss

    Special Series Part 3: Merchants of terror run amok

    Special Series Part-III: Merchants of terror run amok

    PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou AJR

    PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou

    Recent Stories

    SRK to Deepika Padukone: 6 actors who did not win the National Award ATG

    SRK to Deepika Padukone: 6 actors who did not win the National Award

    Mysuru: Police accused of shielding traffic cop's son accused of bike theft vkp

    Mysuru: Police accused of shielding traffic cop's son accused of bike theft

    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez teases fans with rehearsal photos ahead of 'Rajasthan Premier League' performance

    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season anr eai

    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season

    Chandrayaan 3 debut experiment yields surprising Moon temperature insights; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Chandrayaan-3 shares first experiment result; gives insight on Moon temperature

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon