2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched

US Navy conducted a high-profile covert operation to bust and seize weapon supplies from Iran to the Houthis. The highly competent Navy was successful in its mission and busted the deep nexus between Iran and the Houthis group.

US Navy have upped their number of attacks against the Houthis who have created a blockade in the Red Sea. The highly concerning news of the blockade arose in December as the Iran-backed rebel group hijacked and attacked multiple ships on the vital trade route in the Red Sea.

The US decided to enter the Red Sea region to counter the militant group after US shipment ships were attacked. The UK also joined the US in the region to end the blockade. Recently, the duo nations’ Navy conducted multiple attacks that have killed dozens of the militants. The US also conducted an operation to seize the weapons supply from Iran to the Houthis group.

The Navy Seals were successful in jamming the weapons supply route thus seizing Iranian weapons. The seizure further proved the close nexus between Iran and the Houthis group. US Navy seized ballistic missiles, cruise missile components, propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs).

US CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla said, “It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law.”

US Navy conducted the operation from the international waters near Somalia. They docked helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) near the Somalian coast for the operation. However, at least 2 Navy Seals have been reported missing since the covert operation. The mission took place on January 11. Amidst, the attack, the Houthis also attacked a US Navy vessel through a missile. No casualties were reported from that attack which destroyed the US Navy vessel.