    'Thought I'm going to die': Alaska Airlines passenger recounts moment plane's door blew out mid-air

    A U.S. Flight 1282 of Alaska Airlines saw an unusual incident unfold as one side of the wind panel blew off from the aircraft mid-air. A video of the same has gone viral and has been attached to the article below. 

    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    A major scare was avoided after an Alaska Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing on Friday at the Portland International Airport in Portland, U.S. Flight 1282 was Ontario bound but an unexpected situation forced it to land at the Portland International Airport from where it initially took off.

    The Alaska Airlines had 177 people on board when it took off at around 5:00 pm local time. The passengers after the flight took off suddenly witnessed a window side tear off which caused the wall side to completely disappear instantly. This might have happened due to high pressure while the aircraft was in the air.

    According to reports, fortunately, no passenger was seated at the popped window side which averted any untoward incident. The passengers on board captured the unusual scenes in the tense moment resulting in images and videos from the flight going viral on social media.

    In one of the videos, a passenger has captured the toren window side and the disappeared window side. However, according to the video, passengers were also calm and seated without creating any panic. U.S. Flight 1282 successfully made an emergency landing at the Portland International Airport in the state of Oregon just after 20 minutes after taking off.

    Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the U.S. Flight 1282 said, “It was really abrupt. Just got to altitude, and the window/wall just popped off, and didn't notice it until the oxygen masks came off.” Another passenger Vi Nguyen said, “I open up my eyes and the first thing I see is the oxygen mask right in front of me. And I look to the left and the wall on the side of the plane is gone."

