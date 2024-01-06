UK's Royal Navy posts recruitment ad on LinkedIn, internet users troll for staff shortage and desperation

Experts have raised concern after the UK's Royal Navy failed amicably on the staff recruiting front. The Navy was forced to post a recruitment advertisement for one of its most high-profile positions on LinkedIn. A range of reasons has shaped the current fate UK's Royal Navy.

The UK's Royal Navy is going through a massive recruitment crisis due to staff shortages. The Navy recently also decommissioned two of its warships due to a shortage of sailors. Despite a robust organizational setup, the Royal Navy is facing a major challenge on the recruitment front.

It also posted a job ad on LinkedIn recently for the Director of Submarines position. According to various reports, this was done as the Royal Navy failed to appoint anyone internally. The lack of interest in the position might have led to the poor response. The Royal Navy was brutally trolled and condemned for posting the recruitment ad on LinkedIn.

Also Read: North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear-capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue

The advertisement said, “Unseen and unhindered, the silent strength protecting from beneath the waves. The Royal Navy is recruiting for a Director of Submarines, responsible for highly classified stealth, elite operations, and trident, our nuclear deterrent. Candidates must be members of the reserve forces or have served with the regular forces. Know someone who is up for the task?”

UK's Royal Navy has been one of the worst-performing among the three armed services for the last one year. Due to the staff shortage, the UK's Royal Navy drills and other missions have also been impacted. The Director of Submarines position is one of the top in the Navy as it oversees elite operations and the nation's nuclear deterrent. In the absence of staff in such a significant position, concerns have been raised about the overall readiness and capabilities of the Royal Navy.

Internet users including experts expressed their disparity over the UK Royal Navy’s advertisement on social media. The main reasons behind the staff shortage according to experts are poor pay, poor leadership, and a lack of direction. The Navy has a mere 26,330 personnel across various departments.