Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK's Royal Navy posts recruitment ad on LinkedIn, internet users troll for staff shortage and desperation

    Experts have raised concern after the UK's Royal Navy failed amicably on the staff recruiting front. The Navy was forced to post a recruitment advertisement for one of its most high-profile positions on LinkedIn. A range of reasons has shaped the current fate UK's Royal Navy.

    UKs Royal Navy posts recruitment ad on LinkedIn, internet users troll for staff shortage and desperation avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    The UK's Royal Navy is going through a massive recruitment crisis due to staff shortages. The Navy recently also decommissioned two of its warships due to a shortage of sailors. Despite a robust organizational setup, the Royal Navy is facing a major challenge on the recruitment front.

    It also posted a job ad on LinkedIn recently for the Director of Submarines position. According to various reports, this was done as the Royal Navy failed to appoint anyone internally. The lack of interest in the position might have led to the poor response. The Royal Navy was brutally trolled and condemned for posting the recruitment ad on LinkedIn.

    Also Read: North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear-capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue

    The advertisement said, “Unseen and unhindered, the silent strength protecting from beneath the waves. The Royal Navy is recruiting for a Director of Submarines, responsible for highly classified stealth, elite operations, and trident, our nuclear deterrent. Candidates must be members of the reserve forces or have served with the regular forces. Know someone who is up for the task?”

    UK's Royal Navy has been one of the worst-performing among the three armed services for the last one year. Due to the staff shortage, the UK's Royal Navy drills and other missions have also been impacted. The Director of Submarines position is one of the top in the Navy as it oversees elite operations and the nation's nuclear deterrent. In the absence of staff in such a significant position, concerns have been raised about the overall readiness and capabilities of the Royal Navy.

    Internet users including experts expressed their disparity over the UK Royal Navy’s advertisement on social media. The main reasons behind the staff shortage according to experts are poor pay, poor leadership, and a lack of direction. The Navy has a mere 26,330 personnel across various departments.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue avv

    North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue

    Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze avv

    Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM avv

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident AJR

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

    Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH) snt

    Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH) osf

    Makhaya Ntini's Bollywood jam strikes a chord with Ravichandran Ashwin (WATCH)

    Football All India Football Federation explores implementation of 'Additional Video Review System' (AVRS) osf

    All India Football Federation explores implementation of 'Additional Video Review System' (AVRS)

    Kerala : Policeman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod RKN

    Kerala : Policeman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod

    North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue avv

    North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue

    cricket David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 ODI knocks from the Australian star osf

    David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 ODI knocks from the Australian star

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon