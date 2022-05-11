Watch: King Cobras fight on a thin branch, leaves netizens terrified

Animals do fascinate people with their adorable moments and walks. The videos of them always surprise us, make us laugh or even terrify us. Now, such a terrifying and creepy video of King Cobra is going viral over the internet. King Cobras are known to be one of the most venomous snakes in the world. They are commonly found in various parts of India and neighbouring countries. A single byte from a King Cobra can kill a person in less than 20 min. Terrifying isn't it! Now what if we told you a video of a bunch of King Cobras twisted to each other on a thin branch is going viral. It will surely leave you frightened.

In the video, a bunch of King cobras can be seen tangled with each other on a thin branch in a forest. The snakes seem to be fighting with each other for the branch. After a few minutes of struggle, a cobra falls from the branch to the ground. It is hard to count the number of snakes as it is tangled in each other but around six to seven snakes can be seen in the video. Take a look:

The video was shared on an Instagram page named Snake World and has gathered around 20K views from the date of being online. The video has left the netizens frightened and they loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user stated that the video was too creepy for him to handle, while another one expressed that he was spine chilled after watching the video. A few others claimed that the snakes are fighting each other for the branch, while a few others in contrast to it claimed that the snakes are mating with each other.

