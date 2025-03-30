user
user icon

CMF by Nothing hints at new products with cryptic Pokémon images | Check posts

Nothing and its sub-brand CMF are teasing four new devices, codenamed after Pokémon characters. Teasers on X and community forums hint at upcoming releases, possibly including a new phone, watch, neckband, and earbuds.

CMF by Nothing hints at new products with cryptic Pokemon images check posts gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

UK-based smartphone brand Nothing and its sub-brand CMF have started teasing the arrival of its four new devices on its X handle and community forum. It is anticipated that they will be codenamed after Pokémon characters. These items may make their appearance shortly because the brand is known for its light-hearted marketing and frequently gives such clues before to debuts.

First, a preview for the Bulbasaur Pokémon was shared by Nothing India on its official X account. The phrase "Coming Soon" in the caption implies that the business will be releasing a new gadget in the upcoming weeks, maybe a smartphone.

The same teaser has also been shared by Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, along with three more Pokémon characters: Girafarig, Hoothoot, and Gligar. According to these posts, Nothing and CMF could release a number of new gadgets in the upcoming weeks.

Also Read | Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Which budget smartphone is better for you?

The Bulbasaur Pokémon may represent the CMF Phone 2, according to a number of leaks and speculations, while the Girafarig may represent the next CMF Watch Pro 3. Conversely, Gligar may be the future neckband, the CMF Neckband Pro 2, while Hoothoot Pokémon may be the codename for the next CMF Buds Pro 3.

Also Read | Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

The company has also posted all of these Pokémon pictures on their community page. Nothing and CMF haven't disclosed any other information, though. We may anticipate that these items will be introduced in the nation shortly, given that the postings were created by Nothing India's handle and CMF by Nothing X accounts.

Alleged images of the CMF Phone 2 surfaced online earlier this month, showcasing a matte finish and a triple rear camera unit. It is expected to come with upgrades over CMF Phone 1, which was unveiled in India in July 2024 as the first smartphone from the CMF. It came with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did you know Indians now spend 5 hours daily on phones? Here's what latest study reveals gcw

Did you know Indians now spend 5 hours daily on phones? Here's what latest study reveals

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Which budget smartphone is better for you? gcw

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Which budget smartphone is better for you?

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip? gcw

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

Recent Stories

Honda Activa Shine and XL750 Transalp get special discounts hurry offer ends soon gcw

Honda Activa, Shine and XL750 Transalp get SPECIAL discounts – Hurry, offer ends soon!

US vs China: Who is winning the humanoid robot race and how? Explained (WATCH) shk

US vs China: Who is winning the humanoid robot race and how? Explained (WATCH)

Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED for her swift ramp walk, fans react [PHOTOS] NTI

Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED for her swift ramp walk, fans react [PHOTOS]

IPL 2025: 'Every single ball was important' - Prasidh Krishna after starring in GT's win over MI snt

IPL 2025: 'Every single ball was important' - Prasidh Krishna after starring in GT's win over MI

Sikandar LEAKED: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites - Details inside NTI

Sikandar LEAKED: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

Recent Videos

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon