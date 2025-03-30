CMF by Nothing hints at new products with cryptic Pokémon images | Check posts

Read Full Article

UK-based smartphone brand Nothing and its sub-brand CMF have started teasing the arrival of its four new devices on its X handle and community forum. It is anticipated that they will be codenamed after Pokémon characters. These items may make their appearance shortly because the brand is known for its light-hearted marketing and frequently gives such clues before to debuts.

First, a preview for the Bulbasaur Pokémon was shared by Nothing India on its official X account. The phrase "Coming Soon" in the caption implies that the business will be releasing a new gadget in the upcoming weeks, maybe a smartphone.

The same teaser has also been shared by Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, along with three more Pokémon characters: Girafarig, Hoothoot, and Gligar. According to these posts, Nothing and CMF could release a number of new gadgets in the upcoming weeks.

The Bulbasaur Pokémon may represent the CMF Phone 2, according to a number of leaks and speculations, while the Girafarig may represent the next CMF Watch Pro 3. Conversely, Gligar may be the future neckband, the CMF Neckband Pro 2, while Hoothoot Pokémon may be the codename for the next CMF Buds Pro 3.

The company has also posted all of these Pokémon pictures on their community page. Nothing and CMF haven't disclosed any other information, though. We may anticipate that these items will be introduced in the nation shortly, given that the postings were created by Nothing India's handle and CMF by Nothing X accounts.

Alleged images of the CMF Phone 2 surfaced online earlier this month, showcasing a matte finish and a triple rear camera unit. It is expected to come with upgrades over CMF Phone 1, which was unveiled in India in July 2024 as the first smartphone from the CMF. It came with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model.

