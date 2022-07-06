Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: UP cop’s act of humanity has been winning hearts on the internet

    A video of a police constable from Uttar Pradesh presenting a pair of brand-new slippers to a cart-puller walking barefoot on the road has emerged on social media.

    There are many videos on the Internet where people are kind toward the needy. Kindness provides happiness for both the giver and the receiver. These multiple videos that show the act of kindness, are a proof to the fact that humanity has not died yet! And if you still do not believe that, watch this heart-warming video that shows that humanity does exists. 

    A police constable from Uttar Pradesh has won the hearts of social media users with his kind act, after a video of his went viral on the net. In the video, the UP police constable is seen giving a pair of brand-new slippers to a cart puller who was walking barefoot on the road.

    Twitter user and UP police officer Shivang Shekhar Goswami shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (initially written in Hindi), "Very nice, praiseworthy work. We are always with you."

    The video starts with a cart-puller walking barefoot on the road in soaring high temperatures. However, a policeman detected it and soon presented a pair of brand-new slippers to the man. In the video, the cart-puller has also been seen wearing and testing it. Towards the end of the video, cart-puller thanked the policeman. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 259K views and 17.6klikes, melting netizens' hearts all over. Since being posted, the clip has been retweeted several times and prompted social media users to express their views in the comments section. A user wrote, "You are real Hero..salute you Sir" Another person commented, "Kudos to cops for showing kindness & for humility shown which definitely improve image of police in public eyes." Take a look.

