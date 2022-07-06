Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding

A Navy officer had to do push-ups at his wedding, as fellow colleagues make him shout ‘I love you’ with every push up.

Weddings are fun to attend, and the joy gets doubled with the presence of the closest friends. Once can’t imagine a wedding without the presence of their gang. And often, when friends are at a wedding, expect some mischief that they would do with the bride and groom. Similarly, an officer of the Indian Navy had to fulfil his friends-cum-colleagues conditions, after marrying his bride. One of those condition was to do at least 10 push-up. But those push ups also came with a condition – to say I love you to his bride with every push up he does!

Instagram handle Wedding Diaries posted this video with the caption, "couple goals." The video shows an Indian Navy Officer executing ten push-ups and saying "I love you, Elena" (bride's name) with every push-up at his wedding function in Kerala. According to reports, the bridegroom's colleagues welcomed the newlywed couple with a traditional sword salute.

While the arch of sabers ceremony (A tradition where swords are utilised to salute a newly wedded couple), the bride and the groom move beneath the swords while leaving the church or the building where the wedding ceremony took place. When the groom's friends decided to have some fun, they asked the groom to do a couple of tasks with his batchmates to pass the swords.

So, the bridegroom's friends asked him to perform push-ups and shout his wife's name if he desired to proceed with his wife. The newlywed bridegroom even asked to kiss the bride and carry her in his arms. During the whole act, the bride can be seen blushing and smiling.

