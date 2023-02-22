Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video

In the video, a street food vendor is seen preparing a dairy milk omelette with different ingredients like cheese, vegetables and chocolate syrup. After watching the clip, social media users load the comment section with criticism. Watch the video here.

It is a trend on social media to experiment food experiments; people always seek unique and exciting food combinations. While some food varieties may seem strange or distasteful to a few people, others may find them delicious.

It is essential to remember that taste is subjective, and what one person likes may not be to another's liking. Also, some foods that may seem strange to one culture or region may be familiar and beloved in another.

The appeal of these unique flavour combinations is often based on the surprise factor. People are drawn to the unexpected and curious about how different flavours taste when combined. Sweet and savoury combinations can also balance flavours and textures, making them more enjoyable.

In one such attempt, a street vendor disrupted social media users' peace with a bizarre Daily Milk omelette. This Instagram video shows a man making an omelette, typically with vegetables and cheese. He then shreds Dairy Milk over the prepared omelette and drooled chocolate syrup during the preparation. Watch the video here.

He later added the cheese slices, designed the omelette with more chocolate syrup, and served it with Dairy Milk and ketchup. However, there is not much information about where he belongs either.

After being shared online, the video has grabbed netizens' attention and is now viral on social media platforms. The bizarre clip garnered over 9.4K likes and 700 comments. Numerous social media users dropped hate emojis in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Covid 69 right there." Another person commented, "Maaro saale ko!!! Iske upar bhi bauji ka masala daalega."

Food bloggers these days invest all their time and energy in creating bizarre food combinations. Ultimately, the popularity of sweet and savoury recipes depends on individual taste preferences, cultural factors, and the creativity and marketing skills of social media influencers and vendors.

