Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video

    In the video, a street food vendor is seen preparing a dairy milk omelette with different ingredients like cheese, vegetables and chocolate syrup. After watching the clip, social media users load the comment section with criticism. Watch the video here.

    Street food vendor prepares Dairy Milk omelette, leaves netizens in bitter; watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    It is a trend on social media to experiment food experiments; people always seek unique and exciting food combinations. While some food varieties may seem strange or distasteful to a few people, others may find them delicious.

    It is essential to remember that taste is subjective, and what one person likes may not be to another's liking. Also, some foods that may seem strange to one culture or region may be familiar and beloved in another.

    Also Read: Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch

    The appeal of these unique flavour combinations is often based on the surprise factor. People are drawn to the unexpected and curious about how different flavours taste when combined. Sweet and savoury combinations can also balance flavours and textures, making them more enjoyable.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

    In one such attempt, a street vendor disrupted social media users' peace with a bizarre Daily Milk omelette. This Instagram video shows a man making an omelette, typically with vegetables and cheese. He then shreds Dairy Milk over the prepared omelette and drooled chocolate syrup during the preparation. Watch the video here.

    He later added the cheese slices, designed the omelette with more chocolate syrup, and served it with Dairy Milk and ketchup. However, there is not much information about where he belongs either.

    After being shared online, the video has grabbed netizens' attention and is now viral on social media platforms. The bizarre clip garnered over 9.4K likes and 700 comments. Numerous social media users dropped hate emojis in the comment section.

    A user wrote, "Covid 69 right there." Another person commented, "Maaro saale ko!!! Iske upar bhi bauji ka masala daalega."

    Food bloggers these days invest all their time and energy in creating bizarre food combinations. Ultimately, the popularity of sweet and savoury recipes depends on individual taste preferences, cultural factors, and the creativity and marketing skills of social media influencers and vendors.

    Also Read: Future of travelling: Unique attempt to fly in personal aircraft goes viral

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Future of travelling: Unique attempt to fly in personal aircraft goes viral - gps

    Future of travelling: Unique attempt to fly in personal aircraft goes viral

    Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch - gps

    Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch

    Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro; Internet in awe of viral images - adt

    Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro; Internet in awe of viral images

    PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video - gps

    PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for students - adt

    UP Budget 2023: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 3,600 crores to provide free tables, smartphones for student

    Apple Watch saves another life Smartwatch gave alerts about severe internal bleeding Know full story gcw

    Apple Watch saves another life! Smartwatch gave alerts about severe internal bleeding; Know full story

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia

    MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi AJR

    MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Let us see if we stay on track - Luciano Spalletti warns Napoli post-Eintracht Frankfurt success-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Let's see if we stay on track' - Luciano Spalletti warns Napoli post-Eintracht Frankfurt success

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon