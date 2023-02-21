Future of travelling: Unique attempt to fly in personal aircraft goes viral

A video of a small plane without an engine and a man inside the 'cockpit' while three others push it by running and releasing it has captured netizens' attention on social media.

One such video surfaced online showing the future of travelling. Twitter user name H0W_THlNGS_W0RK shared this video on the micro-blogging site. The 11-second-long video shows a small aeroplane without an engine.

If you notice carefully, a person can be seen sitting inside the 'cockpit' while three others push it by running and releasing it. As the aircraft takes off, the pilot can be seen pedalling to provide power to a big fan. Which moves the propellant, pushes the air back, and directs the aeroplane. The thrust from the propellant stimulates the aircraft to take off and attain speed and height by acquiring support from the air.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 472K views. Netizens were surprised to witness the unique aeroplane and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Watch the video.

