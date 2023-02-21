Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Future of travelling: Unique attempt to fly in personal aircraft goes viral

    A video of a small plane without an engine and a man inside the 'cockpit' while three others push it by running and releasing it has captured netizens' attention on social media.

    Future of travelling: Unique attempt to fly in personal aircraft goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Commuting is a common activity many people engage in as they travel to work, school, or other destinations. It involves travelling from one location to another, usually by car, train, bus, or other modes of transportation. Many people commute to work to earn a living and support their families, while others travel for pleasure. People listen to music and podcasts while travelling. 

    Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video

    Travelling during busy hours in traffic or dealing with transportation issues can be tiring and frustrating. Commuting can also lead to adverse environmental impacts, such as increased air pollution and gas emissions.

    However, a smooth and comfortable journey to work can significantly impact our overall well-being and productivity. By choosing the proper mode of transportation and taking care of our physical needs during travel, we can ensure that we arrive at our workplace feeling fresh and ready to take on the day.

    One such video surfaced online showing the future of travelling. Twitter user name H0W_THlNGS_W0RK shared this video on the micro-blogging site. The 11-second-long video shows a small aeroplane without an engine. 

    If you notice carefully, a person can be seen sitting inside the 'cockpit' while three others push it by running and releasing it. As the aircraft takes off, the pilot can be seen pedalling to provide power to a big fan. Which moves the propellant, pushes the air back, and directs the aeroplane. The thrust from the propellant stimulates the aircraft to take off and attain speed and height by acquiring support from the air.  

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 472K views. Netizens were surprised to witness the unique aeroplane and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
