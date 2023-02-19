Headless fish swims around lake, viral video terrifies netizens: Watch

A video of a fish with no head swimming in the pond has terrified the netizens. While the fish's whole mouth is missing, its gills and eye sockets can be seen in the viral clip.

We all know that several animals, birds, and humans have shown exceptional strength and adaptability in overcoming the challenges posed by an injury or loss of a limb. The ability to adapt to changing circumstances and overcome obstacles is one of the defining traits of life on Earth.

It is believed that many animals and birds have more vital senses than humans in certain areas, such as hearing, vision, smell, and taste. This is because these animals and birds have evolved to rely more heavily on these senses for survival and other essential activities.

Many anecdotal reports have shown animals exhibiting unusual behaviour before earthquakes, including birds and other animals acting erratically, becoming restless, or fleeing the area. However, it is essential to note that not all tremors are preceded by such behaviour, and not all animals exhibit unusual behaviour before earthquakes.

It is unlikely for any species to survive without a head, as the head contains vital organs such as the brain and nose, which are necessary for breathing and other bodily functions. However, a viral clip of a fish with no head swimming in a pond with part of its head missing has surfaced online and terrified netizens.

Twitter user OddIy Terrifying shared this 14-second-long video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Fish swimming with no head (sic.)" The fish's entire mouth is missing in the video, while its gills and eye sockets can be seen in the viral clip. However, there is not much information about the fish or the location where it was shot.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.5 million views and 2043 retweets. Social media users were shocked to witness such a bizarre clip and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Take a look.

